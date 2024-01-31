Ornstein: Joe Gauci Set for Villa Role as Martinez’s Backup

Aston Villa Secures Goalkeeping Depth with Joe Gauci Signing

Villa’s Proactive Goalkeeping Reinforcement

In a move to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, Aston Villa, as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, have formalised an agreement to sign Adelaide United’s Joe Gauci. The young shot-stopper, aged 23, has undergone a medical and is set to pen a deal that will see him at Villa Park until 2028. This acquisition underscores Villa’s commitment to building a robust squad capable of competing at the highest levels of English football.

Finalizing the Transfer

The Villans are now in the final stages of sealing Gauci’s move, working diligently on the necessary paperwork to finalize the transfer before the impending deadline. With the window drawing to a close at 11 pm UK time, the club’s efficiency in handling transfer dealings is apparent.

Gauci: A Promising Backup for Martinez

Gauci is poised to slot into the Villa squad as a supplementary option to first-choice keeper and Argentine World Cup winner, Emi Martinez. His role as a backup is a strategic move, providing Villa with a reliable alternative and nurturing young talent for the future.

Gauci’s Ascent on the International Stage

The Australian’s career trajectory is on an upward curve, with his first national team call-up in March 2022 and participation in the Asian Cup with the Socceroos. Villa’s faith in Gauci is not just an investment in a backup but in a player who’s gaining international experience, which could be invaluable for the Premier League outfit in the coming years.