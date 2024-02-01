Maxwel Cornet: A Loan Target for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s Interest in West Ham’s Cornet

Exploring a Late Transfer Move

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a last-minute swoop for West Ham’s versatile winger, Maxwel Cornet. This move, as reported by The Telegraph, reflects the club’s strategic approach in the transfer market.

Cornet’s Versatility a Key Attraction

The Ivory Coast international, valued at £17.5 million, has showcased his adaptability, comfortably playing as a forward or wing-back. This versatility makes him an attractive option for Roy Hodgson’s squad, especially as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

Palace are looking at a six-month loan deal for Cornet, who marked his first Premier League start of the season with a goal against Sheffield United. His ability to impact games could be a significant boost for Palace in the latter half of the season.

Competition for Cornet

Nottingham Forest had shown interest in Cornet, but their focus has shifted to pursuing USA forward Gio Reyna. This leaves Palace in a favourable position to secure Cornet’s services as they look to bolster their squad options.

Cornet’s potential arrival at Crystal Palace could be a shrewd move, offering tactical flexibility and added depth to Hodgson’s side.