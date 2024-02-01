SEARCH
HomeTeams - PLCrystal PalaceMaxwel Cornet: A Loan Target for Crystal Palace

Maxwel Cornet: A Loan Target for Crystal Palace

0
By Jordan Blake
Photo IMAGO

Crystal Palace’s Interest in West Ham’s Cornet

Exploring a Late Transfer Move

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a last-minute swoop for West Ham’s versatile winger, Maxwel Cornet. This move, as reported by The Telegraph, reflects the club’s strategic approach in the transfer market.

Photo: IMAGO

Cornet’s Versatility a Key Attraction

The Ivory Coast international, valued at £17.5 million, has showcased his adaptability, comfortably playing as a forward or wing-back. This versatility makes him an attractive option for Roy Hodgson’s squad, especially as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

Palace are looking at a six-month loan deal for Cornet, who marked his first Premier League start of the season with a goal against Sheffield United. His ability to impact games could be a significant boost for Palace in the latter half of the season.

Photo: IMAGO

Competition for Cornet

Nottingham Forest had shown interest in Cornet, but their focus has shifted to pursuing USA forward Gio Reyna. This leaves Palace in a favourable position to secure Cornet’s services as they look to bolster their squad options.

Cornet’s potential arrival at Crystal Palace could be a shrewd move, offering tactical flexibility and added depth to Hodgson’s side.

Previous article
Report: Spurs’ Strategic Moves in the January Window
Next article
Manchester United Eyes Future with Director of Football Hunt
Jordan Blake
Jordan Blake
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.