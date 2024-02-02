Everton vs Tottenham: A Critical Clash at Both Ends

Premier League Early Kick-off: Tottenham vs Everton

The early kick off on Saturday sees Tottenham travel to Everton. It is a match that will have an impact on both ends of the table. The Toffees slipped into the relegation zone during the week and there will be a determination to immediately haul themselves out. It will be difficult for them though, as they are facing a Spurs team who have recently moved into the top four.

Everton’s Struggles and Management

Everton have faced a lot of problems caused by mismanagement at board room level. However, performances on the pitch have been good and Sean Dyche deserves a lot of credit for that. It is unfortunate that they have fallen into the relegation zone, as it did look like they would be able to pull clear of the bottom three.

There is still uncertainty about their points deduction, as they are in the midst of an appeal, while there is a chance that another deduction could come too. The players need to put that to one side and focus on matters on the pitch.

Tottenham’s Rise to the Top Four

Tottenham moved into the top four after they beat Brentford in the week. It was a good comeback victory and it displayed the entertaining brand of football that Ange Postecoglou wants his team to play. There were still concerns though, as they conceded a lot of chances and they could easily have dropped points on another day.

Supporters will want the team to manage games better, but Postecoglou will not move away from his principles. The return of James Maddison was a huge plus and he will have a big part to play.

Interesting Stats

Defensive and Offensive Strengths:

Everton have the fourth best defence in the league. They have conceded just 28 times this season. Only Liverpool (51) and Manchester City (51) have scored more goals than Tottenham, who have found the back of the net on 47 occasions.

Key Men

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton have only scored two goals in their last six matches across all competitions. It is a concern and Dyche will be hoping that Dominic Calvert-Lewin can find his scoring form in the coming weeks. There are no concerns about the defence, as they are keeping clean sheets regularly.

If they are to move clear of the relegation zone, they need to start offering more in attack. The 26-year-old has only scored three times in the Premier League this season and he will not be pleased by this. As a player once in the England squad, he will know that he can score a lot more frequently.

He has the ability and Everton fans will be hoping that one goal could lead to a good run of scoring form. Tottenham do give up chances. If the home side are to win, they will need Calvert-Lewin to be clinical.

Richarlison

Richarlison will be hoping to have a big impact against his former club. It has taken him some time to get up to speed in North London. Initially, he struggled to get into the team, but the departure of Harry Kane has given him an opportunity.

The Brazilian is now a regular starter for Postecoglou and he is scoring regularly. In the last nine matches, he has scored seven goals and his confidence is growing. Richarlison should receive a good reception at Goodison Park as he was a valuable player for them.

That being said, he will be relishing the chance to go back to haunt his former club. He will be the main goal threat for the visitors.

Team News

Everton- Arnaut Danjuma, Amadou Onana, Seamus Coleman, and Idrissa Gana Gueye are all in contention to play this weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure would be available this weekend.

Tottenham- Pape Sarr is back from international duty and available for this game. Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma remain on international duty. Giovani Lo Celso is out injured this weekend.

Verdict

This is going to be a tough game to call. Tottenham will hope that they can go there and win, but Goodison Park is a difficult place to go. Everton are in the relegation zone, but when you consider their points deduction, they are a better team than that and they will have confidence that they can cause Tottenham problems.

Everton have a good defence, while Tottenham are free flowing. It is a clash of styles and it could lead to a surprising result.

Everton 1-0 Tottenham