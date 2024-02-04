Pettigrove: FFP & PSR Premier League Financial Playbook

Analyaing the January Transfer Window: A Quieter Affair

The Latest Transfer Window Dynamics

So, another transfer window comes and goes, and this one went out with a whimper rather than a bang.

Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability Rules are areas of the game that have become all the rage of late, and were arguably the main reason why we saw a much quieter January than the last.

Could it be the sign of things to come? Very possibly.

There’ll be those clubs that shout the loudest about how unfair it is, however, if it levels the playing field then all clubs and their supporters should be in favour of it.

For example, how many times have you heard fans of Premier League clubs say how boring the English top-flight has become. That the game as we know it has lost its sparkle.

Something has needed to change for a while.

The Contrast in Spending: Then and Now

If we remember just a year ago, clubs spent an extortionate £815m in the January transfer window. That included the £107m that Chelsea laid out for Enzo Fernandez.

It’s a moot point that the Blues haven’t yet been anywhere close to being as successful as they’d like, but the point is that the mechanisms were in place for them, and/or any other club, to just go out at that time and act like a kid in a sweetshop, cherry picking all of the best sweets.

Compare and contrast that market free for all with what’s happened this January.

Just £100m spent between clubs approximately, £26m of which found its way into Genoa’s bank accounts after Tottenham Hotspur landed highly-rated defender, Radu Dragusin.

The Impact of Financial Fair Play on Club Strategies

The lack of business was a complete surprise for many, though it does indicate just how seriously everyone is taking the threat of falling on the wrong side of FFP.

Clubs will have already seen what’s happened to Everton in particular, but will also be taking a keen interest in the Nottingham Forest situation. Not to mention the potential apocalyptic scenario for Man City.

If there is a genuine feeling that one small mis-step is going to cause a shed load of grief, clubs cannot afford to sail anywhere close to the wind.

To that end, Newcastle United deserve a great deal of credit for keeping a tight hold on their purse strings.

The temptation to splash out for Eddie Howe in order to buy him some best-in-class exponents so that the Magpies dream of lifting the Premier League title comes ever close, must be incredibly intense for the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Despite popular opinion suggesting otherwise, they’ve done everything by the book and haven’t gone for the boom and bust scenario that so many of their competitors have done in the past when they’ve had a bit of money to splurge from club coffers.

Highlights of the January Window

There’s little doubt that Tottenham Hotspur had the best window of all of the Premier League sides.

Ange Postecoglou has a habit of picking up just the right type of player for a position that he wishes to fill.

Dragusin was targeted and landed, as was Timo Werner. Any Chelsea fans that might’ve sniggered at the thought of the German returning to the Premier League have already ended up with egg on their faces because the on-loan ace has slotted in perfectly.

Deadline Day also saw the Lilywhites bag teenage Swedish talent, Lucas Bergvall from under the noses of Catalan giants, FC Barcelona.

The now 18-year-old had been tracked by Barça for a while, and it was even believed that the club were the player’s preferred choice.

However, when push came to shove, Spurs went that little bit further in their desire to acquire Bergvall, and it seems that was what tempted the youngster to ditch his dreams of playing in the new Camp Nou and instead showcase his talents at the new White Hart Lane.

On the other side of London, West Ham will be thrilled to have landed Kalvin Phillips from Man City, but allowing Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals to leave without having replacements lined up shows a short-sightedness from the Irons.

Perhaps they too were counting the pennies and would rather have more money to spend in the summer.

Looking Ahead: Anticipations for the Summer Transfer Window

With so little spent by most clubs during the past month, don’t be surprised if June turns into the biggest transfer grab in Premier League history in financial terms.

Yes, clubs will need to continue to get creative, but there’s no way they’re going to accept having their wings clipped for a second window in succession.