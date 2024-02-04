Spurs’ Late-Game Drama: A Tactical Dilemma

Late Drama: Tottenham’s Struggle to Seal the Deal

Anyone following Tottenham Hotspur’s recent matches would hardly raise an eyebrow at Everton’s stoppage-time equaliser last Saturday. It’s become a familiar sight for Spurs fans, witnessing their team nearly concede in the dying minutes of the game. This pattern raises an essential question – is Tottenham becoming overly reliant on their goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s brilliance to scrape through victories?

The Pattern of Last-Minute Scare

The narrative of Tottenham’s narrow escapes has been consistent. From the reverse fixture against Everton to the heart-stopping moments against Burnley in the FA Cup and Brentford’s close call, Spurs have flirted with disaster more than they’d like. Despite these close shaves, it was Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who finally broke through, marking a season of late concessions for Tottenham.

Credit must be given to The Athletic for highlighting this concerning trend for Tottenham. Their analysis reveals a team that, despite its talent, seems vulnerable when it matters most. Spurs have conceded eight goals in the 90th minute this season, a record for the club in a single Premier League campaign. This statistic isn’t just a number; it’s a glaring spotlight on a potential Achilles’ heel for the team.

The Cost of Late Goals

Interestingly, Tottenham’s knack for late drama isn’t one-sided. They’ve managed to score in the dying minutes themselves, turning the tide in several matches. However, the late goals conceded have often overshadowed these moments of triumph. The fact that Spurs have dropped points from winning positions highlights a fragility that opponents are keen to exploit.

The peculiar case of Tottenham’s late-game woes doesn’t stem from a lack of trying. Spurs have led in 20 out of their 23 matches this season, showcasing their ability to take control. Yet, the 18 points dropped from winning positions tell a story of missed opportunities and lapses in concentration.

Analyzing Tottenham’s Tactical Approach

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical rigidity has come under scrutiny amidst these late-game collapses. His unwavering commitment to an attacking game plan, regardless of the match situation, has been both a blessing and a curse. Attempts to introduce a third centre-back in recent matches signal a willingness to adapt, yet the desired stability remains elusive.

Postecoglou’s ambition for Tottenham to be the fittest team in the league is admirable. However, the persistence of late goals suggests a disconnect between this vision and reality. The return of key players to full fitness should offer more options to manage the game’s closing stages better, but the fundamental issue of game management persists.

Finding a Solution

Tottenham’s position in the league, surpassing expectations, brings a revised set of targets. With ambitions adjusted, the focus shifts to effectively closing out games. The expected goals against (xGA) tally, standing at 40.5, underscores a defensive vulnerability that needs addressing. It’s not just about preventing goals but managing the game as a whole to avoid putting themselves in precarious situations.

In conclusion, Tottenham Hotspur’s season is at a crossroads. The recurring theme of late concessions must be addressed if they are to achieve their revised ambitions. It’s not just about the fitness of the players or the tactical setup but a more profound understanding of managing the game’s ebb and flow. As they navigate the remainder of the season, finding a way to see games out effectively will be paramount.