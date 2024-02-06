Midweek Test: Hibs vs Celtic Showdown

Hibernian vs Celtic: A Midweek Premiership Clash at Easter Road

Easter Road Awaits Celtic’s Title March

In the heart of Leith, a midweek drama unfolds as Hibernian welcome the might of Celtic to Easter Road. The Scottish Premiership offers no respite, and this encounter could be a defining moment in a season where Hibernian’s search for victory has been as elusive as the Scottish sun in December.

Hibernian’s Quest for Triumph

The hosts, draped in their iconic green, have found recent weeks challenging, with their aspirations for a win in the new year remaining unfulfilled. In a display that was less than inspiring, they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of St Mirren, a match that saw them failing to even trouble the opposition goalkeeper. Currently positioned seventh with 26 points from 23 fixtures, hope still flickers that this week might herald the end of their winless run.

Celtic’s Relentless Pursuit

Contrastingly, Celtic’s season narrative reads like a script penned for champions. The quest for a third successive league crown is on course, despite a minor stumble in a 1-1 stalemate against Aberdeen. The tie witnessed the squad’s resilience, epitomised by Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, the latest addition to the Bhoys’ ranks, who struck gold with his inaugural goal, ensuring the points were shared.

Premiership Dominance at Stake

With 58 points and perched at the summit, Celtic are not just ahead of the pack but are also edging out their storied rivals, Rangers. Wednesday presents an opportunity to stretch the lead and tighten their grip on the Premiership’s top spot.

Historical Confrontations and Statistics

Delving into the historical tapestry, Hibernian and Celtic’s storied rivalry has been played out over 335 matches. The statistics lean heavily in favour of the visitors, who have emerged victorious on 194 occasions. Hibernian’s resilience at home will be tested once again, as they’ve managed to keep their sheets unstained just once in their last six meetings.

Can Hibernian Break the Jinx?

Hibernian’s recent form has been as grey as the Edinburgh skies, with no victories in their last four outings at home. The squad’s hunger to reverse this dreary trend will be pitted against Celtic’s seven-game unbeaten streak, where victory has been their constant companion, save for one draw.

Predicting the Outcome

It’s the classic tale of the underdog versus the behemoth, with Hibernian yearning to break their jinx and Celtic aiming to continue their imperious march. The disparity in their current forms suggests an uphill battle for the hosts. Yet, in football, the heart often triumphs over history.