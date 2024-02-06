Romano: Lingard to Sign Two-Year Deal with FC Seoul

Jesse Lingard’s New Chapter: Sealing the Deal with FC Seoul

Lingard’s Return to Football: A New Era in South Korea

In a remarkable turn of events, Jesse Lingard, the celebrated former Manchester United and England forward, is set to invigorate his career with FC Seoul. Having been a free agent since his departure from Nottingham Forest post the 2022-23 season, Lingard’s search for a new football abode concludes as he gears up to sign a two-year contract with the South Korean outfit.

🚨🇰🇷 Jesse Lingard has completed first part of medical tests on Monday as new Seoul FC player. Final part will be completed today ahead of signature on Wednesday. Lingard will join Seoul FC on two year contract in the next 24h, if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/68OiTC1vD4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Lingard’s Journey to FC Seoul

Lingard’s path to FC Seoul was marked by speculation and anticipation. Post-Manchester United, he kept his options open, training with teams like West Ham and Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard. Despite these interactions, no agreements materialized, leading Lingard to maintain his fitness solo in Dubai before making the pivotal decision to move to South Korea.

Beyond the Pitch: Lingard’s Ventures in South Korea

A notable aspect of Lingard’s career has been his entrepreneurial spirit. His interests extend beyond the football field, evident in his ownership of a clothing line, an esports team, and ‘One Touch Entertainment,’ a media company. His move to FC Seoul isn’t just a footballing decision; it’s a strategic move that aligns with his broader personal and business aspirations.

Looking Forward: Lingard’s Anticipated Impact at FC Seoul

With his medicals completed and the contract nearly finalized, Lingard is poised to join FC Seoul’s squad. Fans eagerly await his debut, slated for March 2, 2024, as the team embarks on their K-League 1 campaign. Lingard’s arrival is more than just a transfer; it’s a testament to his resilience and a nod to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in his journey.

This venture into South Korean football marks a pivotal moment in Lingard’s illustrious career, heralding new challenges and opportunities in equal measure.