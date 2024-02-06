31 Games In: Pochettino’s Chelsea Under Microscope

Pochettino vs Potter: A Closer Look at Chelsea’s Managerial Swap

Chelsea’s Tactical Shift: From Potter to Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino recently marked his 31st game as Chelsea’s manager, a milestone eerily mirroring that of his predecessor, Graham Potter, who also managed 31 games before his departure. This comparison, originally highlighted in an insightful article by 90Min, offers a fascinating look into the effectiveness of Chelsea’s managerial change.

Analysing the Numbers: Pochettino’s Edge Over Potter

Pochettino’s arrival was seen as a beacon of hope for the Blues, potentially steering them back to the top of the table. However, 31 games in, and the story seems only marginally better. “It may not sound it, but 31 games is actually a significant milestone for Pochettino as it also happens to be the number of matches afforded to his predecessor, Graham Potter,” 90Min notes, emphasising the parallel timelines of the two managers.

In terms of Premier League performance, Pochettino’s Chelsea has seen a slight uptick in points and goals scored compared to Potter’s time. Pochettino managed 9 wins, 4 draws, and 10 losses, securing 31 points, an improvement over Potter’s 28. However, both managers saw their teams positioned 11th in the league, underscoring a lingering stagnation in Chelsea’s league aspirations.

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Goals Conceded Points League Position Pochettino 23 9 4 10 38 39 31 11th Potter 22 7 7 8 21 21 28 11th

(Numbers from 90Min)

Comprehensive Comparison: Overall Records

When we expand our view to their overall records, Pochettino edges out with more wins (15 to Potter’s 12) and higher goals scored (54 to 33). However, this offensive push comes at a cost – Chelsea conceded 43 goals under Pochettino compared to Potter’s 31. Pochettino’s points per game stand at 1.61, marginally better than Potter’s 1.42.

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Goals Conceded Points per Game Pochettino 31 15 5 11 54 43 1.61 Potter 31 12 8 11 33 31 1.42

(Numbers from 90Min)

Reflecting on Chelsea’s Current Trajectory

The underlying question remains: Is this marginal improvement enough? “Potter’s time at Chelsea is not remembered fondly… the decision to hire Pochettino was seen as a smart move which just might send the Blues back towards the top of the table,” 90Min remarks. Yet, as they aptly put it, for Pochettino to only boast a slight improvement is hardly a cause for celebration.

Pochettino’s tenure, devoid of Champions League play unlike Potter’s, has seen spells in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. The comparison, while showing progress, also reflects on the broader challenges facing Chelsea – the need for a more significant overhaul in strategy and perhaps, in managerial vision, to reclaim their top-table status.

A Marginal Uplift but a Long Road Ahead

Chelsea under Pochettino shows signs of improvement, but the team remains a work-in-progress. A comparison to Potter’s tenure highlights this – while there’s progress, it’s not the leap forward many fans might have hoped for. The true test for Pochettino lies ahead, as he seeks to propel Chelsea beyond the modest gains and into a more dominant position in English football.