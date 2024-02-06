Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City: FA Cup Replay Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City: An FA Cup Clash to Remember

Excitement Builds for FA Cup Replay

In what promises to be an enthralling FA Cup encounter, Nottingham Forest is set to host Bristol City at The City Ground on Wednesday, February 7. This match is a replay, following a goalless draw in their initial fourth-round meeting at Ashton Gate. With both teams having shared Championship pursuits in the 2021-22 season—Nottingham Forest securing Premier League promotion while Bristol City remained in the second division—the stakes couldn’t be higher as they vie for a spot in the FA Cup fifth round.

Home Advantage Could Be Key for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest, leveraging their home turf advantage, aims to overcome a recent dip in form that saw them winless in four consecutive matches. Despite this, their last encounter with Bristol City at The City Ground resulted in a 2-0 victory, bolstering their confidence as the favourites for this match-up.

Conversely, Bristol City is no stranger to FA Cup replays, having edged out West Ham United in a previous round. Their resilience in cup competitions suggests they could very well spring a surprise against Nottingham Forest, despite experiencing a mixed bag of results on the road lately.

Head-to-Head and Recent Form