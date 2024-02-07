Jack Clarke Opens Up on West Ham Transfer Interest

Jack Clarke Addresses West Ham Transfer Speculation

Clarke’s Take on Transfer Buzz

In a recent revelation, Sunderland’s Jack Clarke has openly discussed the January transfer window interest from West Ham for the first time. Clarke, a former Tottenham player, has been a bright spot in the Championship this season, boasting an impressive tally of 13 goals and four assists. As reported by Alex Young in The Standard.

West Ham’s Transfer Strategies

David Moyes and West Ham cast a wide net in their search for winger reinforcements last month. Their targets ranged from experienced Premier League players like Steven Bergwijn to promising Championship talents such as Clarke, and even the Danish surprise Ibrahim Osman. Despite the departure of Said Benrahma to Lyon, West Ham’s transfer window closed without a move for Clarke.

Clarke’s Contentment at Sunderland

Amidst the swirling transfer rumours, Clarke has expressed satisfaction with his current situation at Sunderland. “Honestly, I’m happy to be here, and I’m still enjoying every minute in a Sunderland shirt and for me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn’t seem to bother me. As long as I’m coming in every day and wearing a Sunderland shirt I’m happy,” said Clarke.

What’s Next for Clarke?

As the transfer window closes, Clarke’s focus remains on Sunderland. His form and attitude suggest a player dedicated to his current club, but his potential and recent performances will likely keep him on the radar of Premier League clubs like West Ham.