Report: Thomas Frank Confirms Toney Likely to Depart

Ivan Toney’s Imminent Departure: Brentford Braces for Summer Exit

Toney’s High Demand Sparks Interest

Ivan Toney’s future at Brentford has become a subject of intense speculation, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing interest in the England striker. Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, has openly acknowledged the likelihood of Toney leaving in the upcoming summer transfer window. This insight, shared by Richard Mennear in Manchester World, sheds light on the growing appeal of Toney among top Premier League clubs.

Brentford’s Stance on Toney’s Transfer

Frank’s recent comments to the Danish media have set the stage for a busy summer for Brentford. “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now,” Frank stated. This acknowledgment suggests Brentford is preparing for life without their star striker, recognizing his value in the current market.

Toney’s Impact and Potential

Since returning from suspension, Toney has made a notable impact, scoring two goals in three games. His performance is critical for Brentford’s efforts to avoid relegation. Frank praised Toney’s abilities, emphasizing his prime footballing age and skills. “He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age,” Frank remarked, hinting at the high caliber of clubs that could pursue Toney.

The Future Awaits Toney

With no offers during the winter window, the summer transfer period is poised to be different. Frank’s anticipation of significant interest in Toney underlines the striker’s high standing. “This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him,” said Frank, indicating a likely bidding war for Toney’s services.