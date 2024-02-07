Hibernian 1 – 3 Celtic – SPL Match Report

Last-Minute Heroics Seal Celtic’s Victory: A Closer Look

In an exhilarating Premiership showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, Celtic snatched a dramatic late victory against Hibernian, reasserting their dominance atop the league standings. This clash was more than a game; it was a testament to the relentless pursuit of victory, encapsulated by a last-gasp penalty that saw Celtic leapfrog their rivals to maintain a three-point lead. Let’s delve into the heart of this gripping encounter.

Celtic’s Triumph at Easter Road

Historically, Easter Road has been a challenging venue for Celtic, a hurdle that seemed insurmountable at times. However, in a twist of fate and strategy, the visitors broke the curse, primarily thanks to Adam Idah, the man of the moment, who emerged as Celtic’s saviour with two crucial penalties. His first came after a robust challenge on Alistair Johnston, setting the tone for a match that would be anything but predictable.

Hibernian’s Resilient Comeback

Nick Montgomery’s Hibernian, not ones to be easily subdued, showcased their mettle post-half-time. Dylan Levitt’s sublime volley breathed new life into the game, marking his inaugural goal for the club in emphatic style. This was the spark Hibs needed, as they began to press Celtic, looking for every opportunity to tilt the balance in their favour.

Edge-of-Seat Finale

As the clock ticked down, the match seemed destined for a stalemate, with both teams having squandered golden opportunities to clinch the win. Yet, football, in its unpredictable glory, had a different ending in mind. A late challenge on Celtic’s substitute Kyogo Furuhashi in the penalty area paved the way for Idah to once again step up. Demonstrating nerves of steel, he converted the penalty, securing a vital win for Celtic in their title defence.

Reflections and Road Ahead

For Hibernian, the defeat is a harsh blow, especially considering their commendable second-half performance. Yet, in football, resilience is key, and their focus must now shift to the upcoming Scottish Cup fixture against Inverness.

Key Performances