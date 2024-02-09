Tottenham vs Brighton | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Match Preview: Tottenham vs Brighton

High Stakes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham and Brighton could deliver one of the matches of the weekend, as the pair of European chasing teams meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ange Postecoglou and Roberto De Zerbi are two of the best exciting coaches in the Premier League. They are both married to their principles and neither will want to relent this weekend. That should lead to a great watch for the neutrals and it would be surprising if there weren’t goals at both ends.

Tottenham’s Top Four Aspirations

Tottenham are trying to force their way back into the top four and will be hoping to secure a big victory this weekend against Brighton. The Seagulls are nine points behind Spurs, so a win for the home side would almost guarantee that they will finish higher in the league table. The performance wasn’t the best at Everton, as they did concede several big chances. However, at home, they have been very good for most of the season and they will be confident of securing three points.

Brighton’s European Ambitions

After a poor run of form, Brighton bounced back to winning ways against rivals Crystal Palace. It was a convincing victory and served as a reminder of their ability. Supporters will be hoping that the Seagulls can secure European football for a second successive season. They are well placed in 8th, but the return of the Europa League in the coming weeks will make it more difficult for them in the league. Despite the excellent recruitment, Brighton don’t have the same strength in depth as other teams in the top half.

Interesting Stats

Tottenham haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the 15th December. In their last two matches, they have conceded twice in each of them.

Brighton have only kept two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, but both of those have come in 2024.

Key Players to Watch

Richarlison

The Brazilian international is in a rich vein of form and he finally looks like he belongs at Tottenham. There were previous doubts about whether he would ever be able to secure regular first team football in North London. Now, he is one of the team’s most important players and he has done excellently in the absence of Son Heung-min. The South Korean could be back this weekend, but he will not be replacing Richarlison as the centre forward anytime soon. He has nine goals in his last ten matches across all competitions, while he now has ten Premier League goals for the campaign. Previously, his best goal-scoring season in the English top flight was 13. He has achieved this twice. It would be a big surprise if he didn’t surpass that this season.

Groß

Pascal Groß has been one of the best players in Brighton’s history. He signed on a free transfer in their first Premier League season and he continues to be the heartbeat of the Seagulls’ team. This season, he has been one of their most consistent players, with three goals and eight assists. Considering he is now 32, it is impressive that he is still performing every week. His game has never relied on pace or physicality, but his work rate remains impressive and it is easy to see why De Zerbi still plays him every week. In the last 10 matches across all competitions, Groß has six assists and his creativity will be important this weekend. Spurs are an aggressive team, but they do give up chances. If Groß performs well, Brighton have a great chance of getting something from the game.

Team News

Son Heung-min will be back from international duty, but it remains to be seen if he will be brought back into the fold immediately. It would be a huge surprise to see him in the starting eleven, as Tottenham’s attack has performed well in his absence. Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt.

Simon Adingra will be playing in the African Cup of Nations final this weekend, so he will not be available. Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso and James Milner are unavailable due to injury.

Verdict

This should be an entertaining match for the neutral, which is why it is a shame that it isn’t one of the televised matches in the UK. There will be goals at both ends, as both coaches will set up positively. Tottenham may just edge it at home, but all three results are in play.

Predicted Scoreline: Tottenham 3-2 Brighton