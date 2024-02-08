Report: Premier League Giants Eye La Liga Talent

The La Liga Sensation Being Pursued by Man Utd, Liverpool

Rising Star in La Liga: Takefusa Kubo’s Journey

Takefusa Kubo, a name buzzing in football circles, is a Japanese winger making waves at La Liga’s Real Sociedad. His electrifying performances have caught the eye of top European clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester United showing keen interest. As TEAMtalk reports, “Takefusa Kubo is a Japanese winger who is currently contracted to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, with his electric performances out wide alerting clubs across the continent such as Liverpool and Manchester United to make a move for the star.”

Kubo’s career is a tale of resilience and skill. Having joined Real Sociedad in 2022 for a modest €6.50 million (£5.5m), his journey includes stints at Real Madrid and various loan spells. Despite not making an appearance for Los Blancos, his growth at Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe was pivotal. His stats are impressive: 9 goal contributions in 18 league matches this season, and a release clause soaring at about €60m (£51.2m).

Kubo’s Playing Style: A Modern Football Gem

Kubo stands out for his agility, low centre of gravity, and exceptional footwork. His playing style is reminiscent of the great Arjen Robben, known for cutting in on the left foot from the right flank. His vision for passing, combined with an unselfish attitude and work rate, makes him a valuable asset for any team. TEAMtalk aptly summarises, “Like a certain Arjen Robben, Kubo loves to cut in on his left foot on the right side before either taking a shot on goal towards the far corner or crossing towards a teammate.”

The Future Awaits: Kubo’s Potential Destinations

The race to sign Kubo is heating up. Manchester United, looking to replace Antony, sees Kubo as a viable option. “On deadline day, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man United intend to jump Liverpool in the race to sign Kubo as a potential replacement for Antony,” they report. Liverpool, planning for life post-Mohamed Salah, also views Kubo as a perfect fit. His versatility and youth make him an attractive prospect for the future.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Takefusa Kubo’s Impact

Deciphering Takefusa Kubo’s Performance Data

Takefusa Kubo’s recent performances have been a hot topic for analysis and discussion. Thanks to comprehensive performance data and stats from Fbref, we can delve into the intricacies of his game, in this instance we’re using his radar compared to forwards, however Kubo does have radars available for midfielder & attacking midfield which highlights his versatility. Kubo, with a percentile rank of 98 in expected assists (xA), showcases his supreme vision and precision in the final third. This metric alone underlines his value to Real Sociedad and why he’s on the radar of clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Unpacking Kubo’s Offensive Prowess

Kubo’s flair is not limited to his playmaking. His shots total, sitting at 2.37 per 90 minutes, places him in the 33rd percentile, perhaps an area to improve on when compared to forwards, but if with minutes split as an attacking midfielder it makes the number much more understandable. Meanwhile, his combined non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and xA score him in the 44th percentile, indicating a balanced threat in terms of scoring and creating chances. An area to improve.

Perhaps most impressive is his percentile rank of 96 in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, which echoes his dynamic presence on the pitch. His ability to carve out opportunities is a significant weapon in his arsenal, making him a constant concern for defenders.

Master of Progression and Possession

Kubo’s stats in progression and possession are where he truly excels. His progressive carries and passes received (97th and 92nd percentile, respectively) tell the story of a player who not only advances the ball but also is integral in maintaining the flow of the game. With a 90.3% pass completion rate, he is reliable in possession, a trait that is undoubtedly attractive to the systematic play of top English clubs.

In conclusion, Takefusa Kubo’s stats paint a picture of a player with the potential to influence games at the highest level. His performance data from Fbref provides a statistical backbone to the eye-catching displays that have become his trademark. As clubs in the Premier League scout for talent, Kubo’s numbers make a compelling case for why he should be on their shopping list.