Deep Dive: Everton’s Disastrous Record Against Man City

Manchester City v Everton: An Abysmal Fixture For the Toffees

Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday, as their title pursuit begins to build pace. The Citizens come into the game in sensational form, with eight consecutive wins and dropping points just once in their last 11 games. A victory for Pep Guardiola’s side would provisionally send City above Liverpool to the top of the league.

Everton come into this fixture in contrasting form, to say the least. After their controversial points deduction, Sean Dyche’s side seemed to be pulling themselves away from the threat of relegation. However, in the past couple of months that fear has well and truly risen once again.

The Toffees have just one win in their last 10 games across all competitions, with a 1-0 victory over a struggling Crystal Palace side in the FA Cup Third Round. Their last Premier League victory came on December 16th, with a 2-0 victory at Burnley. Their terrible recent form has left them sitting 18th in the Premier League, one point behind Luton Town but having played one game more.

Woeful Head-to-Head Record:

Over recent years, there has been a consistent pattern in the head-to-head record between these two sides. Everton are winless in their last 14 meetings with Manchester City, with their last victory over the Citizens coming in a 4-0 victory back in 2016. For Everton’s last away victory against City, you’d have to go back to a 2-1 victory in December 2010.

In fairness, Everton did prove to be a tricky test for Guardiola’s men in their most recent meeting back in December. The Toffees took the lead in that one, but a scintillating second-half performance saw City come out 3-1 winners at Goodison Park.

Toffees’ Away Record:

Without the points deduction from Financial Fair Play breaches, Everton would be sat on 29 points from 23 games. Out of that amount of points, 17 have been achieved in away games with five wins and two draws from their 11 Premier League away games so far this season.

Out of the 20 Premier League teams, Everton have the sixth-best away record in the league. Only Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa have won more points on the road than Everton.

Everton’s impressive away record could take a hit this weekend at the Etihad, with Man City being one of two teams to be unbeaten at home this season (as well as Liverpool). City have dropped points at home on three occasions against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and most surprisingly, Crystal Palace.

Perhaps Everton could provide a shock and join that list of clubs…

Score Prediction

Although Manchester City have struggled to keep clean sheets so far this season, I can’t see Everton’s fairly blunt front line having any success. On the other hand, with the return of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, City will have far too much-attacking force for the Everton back-line to handle.

Manchester City 3-0 Everton