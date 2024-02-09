Report: Barcelona Eyes Premier League Midfield Talent

Barcelona’s Midfield Reinforcement: Pursuit of Amadou Onana

Barcelona’s quest to bolster their midfield has led them to Everton’s doorstep, eyeing a summer move for Amadou Onana. With Gavi’s knee injury leaving a significant gap, the La Liga giants have been transparent about their need for reinforcement. Despite financial constraints that halted their January ambitions, Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, has reignited interest in the Belgian international.

Everton’s Stance on Onana

Onana, who made a splash with a £33m move to Everton in 2022, has quickly become a hot property in European football. His performances have attracted attention from Premier League behemoths like Arsenal and Chelsea. However, it’s Barcelona who are now making headlines, with Deco personally reaching out to express interest, as reported by Tom Gott for 90min. Everton’s expected asking price of €60m (£51m) overshadows Barcelona’s budget, with the Catalan club prepared to offer only €40m (£34m).

Financial Constraints and Barcelona’s Strategy

Barcelona’s financial woes are no secret, with Deco openly admitting the club’s inability to make significant signings this summer. Yet, the desire to strengthen the squad remains, with hopes pinned on Onana desiring a move to Camp Nou. Such a scenario could potentially lower Everton’s demands, aligning more closely with Barcelona’s valuation.

Barcelona’s Vision for Onana

Barcelona envisions Onana as a pivotal figure, akin to Yaya Toure, to introduce a new dynamic to their midfield. This ambition reflects their commitment to rejuvenating the team’s core, even amid financial hurdles. As Deco vows to present an offer to Onana, Barcelona’s pursuit underlines their strategic approach to squad development, prioritizing physicality and versatility in midfield.