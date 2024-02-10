Spurs Seek Answers in Goalkeeping Saga

Tottenham’s Postecoglou Voices Concerns Over Goalkeeping Fouls

Ange Postecoglou, the Tottenham head coach, has recently raised an intriguing question: Are goalkeepers no longer the ‘protected species’ they once were in football? This query comes in light of recent decisions that have left many in the football world scratching their heads.

Concerns Over Goalkeeping Protection

At the heart of the issue is Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario, who felt obstructed during crucial moments in recent games against Manchester City and Everton. Despite his protests, the goals stood, confirmed by VAR. Postecoglou’s concern is evident: “If you really impeded a goalkeeper in any way in the six-yard box, you are going to get a foul. I knew that as a player, I knew that as a manager. There seems to be a shift there.”

Seeking Clarification from PGMOL

In a bid for clarity, Tottenham has reached out to the PGMOL, the referee’s governing body, for guidance. Postecoglou adds, “We have sent some stuff [to the PGMOL] to get some clarification.” The coach’s worry is not just about the present but also about the game’s future. “What’s that going to do now?” he muses, highlighting a potential change in how goalkeepers are treated during matches.

Everton’s Tactical Play at Corners

Against Everton, the issue was more pronounced. Sean Dyche’s side, employing a tactic of crowding Vicario at corners, highlighted the ambiguity in the current interpretation of the rules. Postecoglou’s pride in Vicario’s performance underlines his belief in the keeper’s resilience and skill.

Adapting to the Changes

Despite his concerns, Postecoglou understands the need for adaptation: “We’ve just got to adapt and adjust to it and deal with it the best way we can because obviously there’s been a shift in the way that’s been dealt with.” This statement not only shows his acumen as a coach but also his commitment to evolving with the game.