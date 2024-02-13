Bhoycie Bus: Fans Split on Celtic’s Direction

Celtic’s Journey Under Rodgers: A Candid Analysis from The Bhoycie Bus

Reflecting on 100 Episodes and Celtic’s Current State

The Bhoycie Bus has reached a significant milestone with its 100th episode, and in this celebratory edition, Jonathan and Russell delve into Celtic’s current situation under Brendan Rodgers. They reflect on the evolution of their show, mirroring the changes within Celtic itself.

Debating Rodgers’ Impact on Celtic

The crux of the episode revolves around the debate on whether Brendan Rodgers is the right man to lead Celtic. Jonathan and Russell discuss the split opinions among fans. “There’s not a lot of love for Brendan,” Jonathan observes, discussing how Rodgers is perceived. Russell echoes this sentiment, questioning whether Rodgers is still “Brendan light” or has he deteriorated in some fans’ eyes.

Analysing Celtic’s Streak and Future Prospects

The discussion then turns to Celtic’s current streak, with Jonathan pointing out, “Celtic put together a nine-match undefeated streak,” highlighting that the situation may not be as bad as percieved. They also ponder over whether Celtic can maintain their streak of league titles.

The Balancing Act of Criticism and Support

A significant part of their dialogue is about balancing criticism and support. Russell points out, “We don’t do agendas on the bus,” emphasising their objective stance. They consider the backdrop of fans’ disarray and board decisions impacting Rodgers’ performance. “Maybe he’s doing okay,” Russell suggests, highlighting the team’s form and the context of challenges faced.

Rallying Behind Celtic and Rodgers

As the episode concludes, Jonathan and Russell agree on the necessity of rallying behind Celtic and potentially Rodgers. Despite the season’s disappointments, they urge fans to focus on the immediate goal of winning the league and reassess the broader issues in the summer.