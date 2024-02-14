Thomas Frank: Building a Premier League Dream

Thomas Frank: The Mastermind Behind Brentford’s Success

Brentford’s Tactical Evolution Under Frank

In a candid interview with Sky Sports, Thomas Frank, the architect behind Brentford’s remarkable journey, shared insights into his daily routine and the ethos driving the team’s success. Frank, known for his strategic acumen, detailed how a typical workday unfolds for him. “My alarm will go off 6:30… then I have an hour for myself before the hell break loose…,” he explains, highlighting his commitment to meticulous planning and analysis.

Brentford’s transformation from a Championship side to a formidable Premier League team is a testament to Frank’s philosophy. He emphasises the importance of having good players and a distinct style of play. “I prefer to dominate games and be active,” Frank states, acknowledging the necessity to adjust tactics in the Premier League. He adds, “We need to match all the other teams’ intensity, if not overmatch, and we need to be good on set pieces.”

The Significance of Player Signings and Development

Frank candidly discusses his most impactful signings, mentioning the enormous influence of players like Ivan Toney. “The best player over time that played for Brentford… must be Ivan Toney,” he remarks, underlining Toney’s crucial role in Brentford’s promotion and success.

When discussing the most technically gifted player he has coached, Christian Eriksen’s name comes up, with Frank recalling his exceptional abilities even at a young age. “Both feet, unbelievable technique,” Frank reminisces, highlighting Eriksen’s significance in his coaching career.

Frank’s Inspirations and Aspirations

Delving into his inspirations, Frank names Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Sir Alex Ferguson as managers he admires. He expresses a desire to learn from their experiences, indicating a deep respect for their accomplishments.

The news of Jürgen Klopp’s impending departure at Liverpool drew a surprising reaction from Frank. He understands the immense pressure and energy required in such high-profile roles, saying, “It’s a tough job, and the most important thing we can do for ourselves is to protect ourselves and protect our energy.”

Looking Towards the Future

Frank’s journey with Brentford is a blend of passion and practicality. He didn’t foresee staying with the club for so long, but his love for the team and the environment has kept him there. “I’m working with very good players and very good people…,” he says, reflecting his contentment with the current setup.

As for his future, Frank remains open-minded, acknowledging his ambitions but expressing contentment with his role at Brentford. “Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe, probably not…,” he shares, leaving the door open for new challenges.