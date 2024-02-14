Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd’s Big Move for Ashworth

Manchester United’s Strategic Move: Pursuing Dan Ashworth

United’s New Era with INEOS and the Pursuit of Excellence

Manchester United’s recent restructuring, spurred by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a significant stake in the club, is a bold step into a new era. The Premier League’s ratification of this deal marks not just a change in ownership but also a shift in the club’s strategic vision. With INEOS onboard, the Red Devils are eyeing a significant appointment – a new sporting director to shepherd this vision into reality.

Targeting Talent: Dan Ashworth in United’s Sights

Fabrizio Romano, a reliable source in the football world, reports, “Manchester United have been working on Dan Ashworth’s appointment for weeks and he’s always been the top target for INEOS.” This statement underlines United’s determination and long-term planning. Ashworth, currently with Newcastle United, is not a random pick. His previous roles at Brighton & Hove Albion and with the England national team set him apart as an experienced and capable candidate, aligning with United’s ambition for excellence and growth.

🚨 Manchester United have been working on Dan Ashworth appointment for weeks and he's always been the top target for INEOS.#MUFC set for formal approach after initial talks in positive direction… but it will depend on Newcastle.#NUFC and Ashworth to discuss about it soon. pic.twitter.com/Ovwy2R2FEo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2024

The Negotiation Path: Complexities and Possibilities

Ashworth’s move, however, is contingent on several factors. United’s formal approach to Newcastle is just the beginning. Newcastle will hold talks with Ashworth about his future, but there’s a buzz in the air, with Ashworth reportedly keen on the move. Yet, there’s the matter of a ‘lengthy spell’ of gardening leave that might delay his official onboarding at Old Trafford.

Potential Outcomes and Other Contenders

While Ashworth is the prime candidate, United’s list also includes notable names like Julian Ward, Paolo Maldini, and Paul Mitchell. This diversity of options showcases United’s commitment to finding the right fit for their ambitious future. Current football director John Murtough’s fate hangs in balance, with possibilities of him staying in a different role or leaving amidst the restructuring.