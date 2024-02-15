Roy Hodgson Missess Press Conference Through Illness Amid Managerial Shift

Crystal Palace’s Managerial Shuffle: Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner in Focus

Urgent Update from Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace has announced the cancellation of Roy Hodgson’s press conference, scheduled for Thursday. The club revealed that Hodgson, at 76, was taken ill during the morning’s training session. This news comes amid swirling rumours of Hodgson’s impending departure and the club’s negotiations with Oliver Glasner, the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager, as a potential replacement.

Hodgson’s Health Halts Press Plans

Just 35 minutes before Hodgson was set to address the media, Palace issued a statement: “Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session.” This announcement has sent ripples through the football community, raising concerns about Hodgson’s well-being and his future with the club.

Glasner Talks Gain Traction

Rumours intensified late Wednesday night with news that Palace had initiated discussions with Glasner. These talks were expected to continue into Thursday. Glasner, 49, hailing from Austria, is known for his impressive tenure at Eintracht Frankfurt, notably leading them to the Europa League in 2022 and the German Cup Final in 2023.

Critical Phase for Crystal Palace

Amidst this backdrop of managerial uncertainty, Palace faces a challenging period. Hodgson’s team, with just four victories in their last 18 Premier League outings, is perilously close to the relegation zone, a mere five points clear. The upcoming fixtures against Everton, Burnley, and Luton are pivotal for the Eagles, starting with Monday’s crucial trip to Goodison Park.

Eagles’ Flight in Turbulence

The Eagles’ recent form has sparked increasing pressure on Hodgson. Their struggle for consistency and points has dragged them into a battle for Premier League survival, a situation that the club is keen to resolve swiftly. The potential appointment of Glasner could mark a new chapter in Palace’s strategy and approach, as they seek stability and progress in England’s top flight.