Luton Town vs Manchester United | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Match Preview: Luton Town vs Manchester United

Tricky Fixture at Kenilworth Road

Manchester United are the latest top club to visit Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. It has proven to be a tricky fixture for top half clubs this season, as the Hatters play with positivity and believe that they can beat anyone on their own patch. The result will have consequences at both ends of the table. The visitors are building up a head of steam and look like they could be ready to launch a challenge for a top four finish. Meanwhile, Luton are putting up a fierce battle against relegation against all odds.

Luton’s Remarkable Position

Luton are currently one place above the bottom three. It is remarkable that they have managed to put themselves in this position, considering the two clubs that finished above them in the Championship are languishing in the bottom two. The Hatters have made the best transition to Premier League football and a big reason for that has been the continuity. They kept Rob Edwards and have given a chance to a lot of the players that earned them promotion. There have been some key additions, but many of the same players from last season continue to perform in the Premier League. Their team spirit has been maintained as a result.

United’s Resurgence Under Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag was under pressure at the turn of the year, as it looked like the wheels were falling off at Old Trafford. A run of three successive league wins including an impressive away victory against Aston Villa have launched them into the top four battle. Players returning from injury has helped the performances on the pitch improve. They are now just six points behind Tottenham in 4th position and this weekend offers a great chance for them to continue on their winning ways.

Interesting Stats

Luton Town have lost nine of their last ten league meetings with Manchester United. That isn’t a big surprise given the historical records of the two teams.

Scott McTominay has emerged as a scorer of important goals this season. His goals have directly led to 12 points being earned, more than any other Premier League player.

Player Focus

Key Man for Luton: Barkley

One of the best signings made in the summer was Ross Barkley. Any Premier League club could have signed him as a free agent, but there wasn’t belief in him. Luton placed their faith in him and they have been repaid, as he has been one of the few technical players in their team. If he was a free agent again this summer, he would have a lot more options, but he will have loyalty to Luton. He has been running games in their midfield and has a level of class that few others have at the bottom of the league. The 30-year-old has three goals and three assists, yet that doesn’t tell the complete story about his influence. He is a leader on the pitch and the midfielder capable of playing dangerous forward passes. Manchester United are still vulnerable and Barkley can play a big role this weekend.

Key Man for United: Rashford

The next few months are going to be hugely important for Marcus Rashford. He will be trying to play his way into the England starting eleven after a poor first half of the season. The forward is trusted by Gareth Southgate and there is uncertainty about who will start on the left wing in the summer. This season, he has only scored five times in the Premier League and added two assists. Rashford will be disappointed with his output, as he should be so much more consistent in the final third. There were signs that he was back to his best last season, but he has struggled in this campaign. This is a good opportunity for Rashford to play himself into form against a team near the bottom of the table.

Team News

Luton Town Injuries and Updates

Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba and Tom Lockyer remain long term absentees for Luton. There is a chance that new signing Daiki Hashioka could make his debut.

Manchester United Team Update

Luke Shaw is a doubt this weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka won’t be available after picking up an injury in training. He joins Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Predicted Outcome

It is very difficult to predict Luton Town games. They do seem to fare better against top half teams, as they are given space to attack in. This is a good opportunity for them to record a famous result. Despite recent good form, there are still frailties in the Manchester United side. They will not relish facing a physical edge that Luton have. That said, they should have enough to come out on top.

Luton Town 1-2 Manchester United