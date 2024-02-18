Brighton’s Five Star Performance Lifts European Hopes

Seagulls Stun Sheffield United: European Hopes Burst Into Life

Brighton & Hove Albion’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday has launched them right back into the conversation for European football next season. An early red card for Mason Holgate set the tone at Bramall Lane, with the blades eventually caving into the Brighton’s quality.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were back to their creative best, with goals from Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra leaving Chris Wilder’s men helpless. That’s 26 goals conceded in 11 games since Wilder returned to the dugout.

But it’s important not to let Sheffield United’s woes overshadow the immense performance of Brighton. The victory pushes Brighton up to 7th in the Premier League table and within just six points of Manchester United in 6th.

Goal-scoring Machines

Sunday was the second time Brighton have scored five goals at Bramall Lane within the last month, with a 5-2 FA Cup victory over the Blades further emphasising the point. Buonanotte and Welbeck were both on the scoresheet that day too, partnered by a hat-trick from Joao Pedro.

That’s ten goals for Brighton in their last three games alone. Their 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace was followed by a late 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. However, their emphatic 5-0 victory over Sheffield United will undoubtedly add fuel to their European push.

In total this season, the Seagulls have managed 48 goals in 25 Premier League games, with just six teams scoring more goals. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are the only teams to score more goals in the Premier League this season. Perhaps significantly, the Seagulls have scored an astonishing 13 goals more than Manchester United.

West Ham and Newcastle United’s Struggles

Brighton’s uprise in form has conveniently been partnered by West Ham and Newcastle United’s run of poor form. David Moyes is currently under immense pressure for the Hammers, with his side currently winless in their last six Premier League games.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are also struggling massively with just three wins in their last 11 Premier League games. Those 11 games include defeats to Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Everton – leaving Howe heavily frustrated.

In contrast, Brighton have only suffered four defeats in their last 16 Premier League games, whilst also picking up two victories in the FA Cup. If it wasn’t for Manchester United’s recent improvement in form, the Seagulls would be within touching distance of a return to the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season.

Will they do it?

With 13 Premier League games to go, there’s no reason why Brighton could make a late push for the top six. However, as mentioned briefly above, the impressive form of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will make things very difficult.

It’s also expected that West Ham United and Newcastle United will regain some sort of decent form before the end of the season. Chelsea’s recent impressive form could also throw a spanner into the works, with the Blues winning five of their last eight games across all competitions. Those victories include impressive away wins at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, whilst also securing a point away at Manchester City on Saturday.