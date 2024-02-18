David Ornstein: Man Utd’s Patient Play for Ashworth

Dan Ashworth’s Newcastle Exit: A Major Coup for Manchester United?

Ashworth’s Departure from Newcastle

In a surprising turn of events, Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to depart Newcastle United. This development, first reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, has sparked widespread interest, particularly from Manchester United, who are eyeing him as their new sporting director. “Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after asking to leave Newcastle United, with Manchester United interested in appointing him as their sporting director,” Ornstein revealed. This potential move is significant, given Ashworth’s impactful tenure at Newcastle and his previous successes in football management.

The Complexity of the Move

The situation is not straightforward. Ashworth, 52, remains under contract with Newcastle, complicating his move to Old Trafford. As Ornstein notes, “The matter is complicated by the 52-year-old being under contract on Tyneside and that makes it likely Manchester United would need to pay significant compensation to secure his services, with Newcastle United wanting £20million for Ashworth.” This high valuation reflects Ashworth’s value and the intricacies involved in such high-profile sporting transitions.

Manchester United’s Patience

Manchester United’s stance in this scenario is particularly intriguing. They seem prepared to play the long game, recognising Ashworth’s potential impact as a long-term asset. “Manchester United, meanwhile, are willing to be patient because Ashworth is a long-term appointment and they do not want to be pressured into paying an unrealistic sum,” Ornstein explains. This approach could be a wise move, ensuring they secure the right person without succumbing to financial pressures.

Ashworth’s Track Record and Future Impact

Ashworth’s reputation in football is well-established, with a strong track record in player recruitment and building high-performance structures. His potential appointment comes amid significant changes at Manchester United, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent acquisition of a 25% stake in the club. If Ashworth’s move materialises, it could signify a new era of strategic development for Manchester United, complementing the club’s evolving administrative landscape.