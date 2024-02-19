Ian Wright: Former Man United Midfielder Merits England Call-Up

Ian Wright’s Praise for Angel Gomes: A Manchester United Gem Rediscovered

In the realm of football, where tales of unfulfilled potential are all too common, Angel Gomes’s resurgence at Lille serves as a beacon of hope. The former Manchester United prodigy, whose departure in 2020 was met with a blend of disappointment and resignation, has since flourished in Ligue 1, catching the eye of none other than Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Wright’s admiration for Gomes is not just a fleeting comment; it’s a clarion call for the midfielder’s inclusion in the senior England squad, as he reveals to the Express.

From Old Trafford to Ligue 1: Gomes’s Journey

Angel Gomes’s journey is a compelling narrative of resilience and rebirth. Once the youngest player to represent Manchester United since the legendary Duncan Edwards in 1953, Gomes’s career at Old Trafford promised much. Yet, despite the high hopes, his trajectory at United took a turn, leading to just 10 appearances for the first team before his release. The decision to join Lille was not just a move; it was a leap of faith into a project that resonated deeply with Gomes, a testament to his desire for growth and his belief in Lille’s vision.

Wright’s Call for England Recognition

Ian Wright’s plea for Gomes to be given a chance in Gareth Southgate’s England setup is more than just recognition of his performances in France. It’s an acknowledgment of Gomes’s evolution into a versatile midfielder, capable of influencing games with his creativity and vision. Wright’s advocacy, expressed through his direct appeal on X, underscores Gomes’s consistency and impact at Lille, where he has become a pivotal figure. With six assists in 21 top-flight appearances this season, Gomes’s contributions have been instrumental, prompting Wright to champion his cause for international honours.

Gomes’ Unfinished Business at Manchester United

Despite his success in Ligue 1, Gomes harbours a fondness for Manchester United, reflecting on his departure with a mix of emotion and pragmatism. His candid reflections reveal a player mature beyond his years, one who left in search of regular first-team football but remains open to the idea of returning to Old Trafford. Gomes’s sentiments, coupled with his performances, pose an intriguing proposition for United, a reminder of the talent that once graced their ranks.

Gomes’ Bright Future

As Gomes continues to excel at Lille, his story is a testament to the unpredictable journey of a footballer’s career. Ian Wright’s support not only highlights Gomes’s resurgence but also serves as a reminder of the untapped potential lying within football’s youth ranks. With Wright also lauding Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo for his performances, the spotlight on United’s academy and its graduates has never been brighter.

In advocating for Gomes’s inclusion in the England squad, Wright not only champions a former Manchester United talent but also highlights the broader narrative of player development and the quest for international recognition. As Gomes’s career continues to evolve, his story remains a compelling chapter in the annals of football, a narrative of redemption, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of greatness.