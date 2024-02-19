Liverpool vs City vs Arsenal: Rating Each Title Race Run-In

Liverpool to Fight Against City and Arsenal in Thrilling Title Race

As we head towards the business end of the Premier League season, the title race is really starting to build intensity. With 14 games left to play, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool currently lead the way on 57 points. Arsenal currently sit on 55, whilst Manchester City sit on 53 points but with a game-in-hand.

All three teams still have huge hurdles to overcome in their pursuit of the Premier League title, but the question is, who has the favoured run-in?

As much as no game is a given in this league, today we’re going to be rating all three clubs’ run-in as they eye the ultimate prize in domestic football.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s men have two favourable games against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest before their ultimate showdown against Manchester City at Anfield on March 10th. After that game, Liverpool’s title pursuit could look like an entirely different picture but they will face the test of a Merseyside Derby at Everton.

Home games against Brighton and Sheffield United will set up the Reds for their huge away clash at Manchester United in April. Klopp’s men will then face Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham before two pivotal games against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Liverpool will welcome Wolves to Anfield on the final day once again, where they will be hoping they will finally lift the Premier League trophy in front of the Anfield faithful.

The clashes against Manchester City, Mancheser United and Aston Villa are the standout games in a fairly decent run of games for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s remaining games- Luton Town (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester City (H), Everton (A), Brighton (H), Sheffield United (H), Manchester United (A), Crystal Palace (H), Fulham (A), West Ham United (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H)

Rating- 8/10

Arsenal

Arsenal face a tricky home game against Newcastle United, before three favourable games away at Sheffield United and at home to Brentford and Chelsea. Following that game, Arsenal face their biggest test of the season away at Manchester City.

A home game against Luton Town awaits Arteta’s men after that one, before a run of tricky games against Brighton, Aston Villa, Wolves and Tottenham. A huge away clash at Manchester United is sandwiched between two fairly decent home games against Bournemouth and Everton.

Obviously, Arsenal’s away games at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are the standout tests in their run-in. But, home games against Luton Town, Everton, Bournemouth and Brentford give them golden opportunities to get points on the board.

Arsenal’s remaining games- Newcastle United (H), Sheffield United (A), Brentford (H), Chelsea (H), Manchester City (A), Luton Town (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H)

Rating- 6.5/10

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side start their run-in with favourable games against Brentford and Bournemouth, before a run of five tricky games. Firstly, they have the task of a Manchester Derby before travelling to Anfield the following week. An away game at Brighton proceeds two difficult home games against Arsenal and Aston Villa.

After that, six of City’s last seven games comes against bottom-half opposition with games against Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham United. A very tricky away game at Tottenham Hotspur separates that run of fixtures.

The two away games at Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the two standout games, but the home ties with Arsenal and Manchester United could also cause problems for the Citizens. However, that run of fixtures at the end of the season could rescue the title, if needed.

Man City’s remaining games- Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Aston Villa (H), Crystal Palace (A), Luton Town (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), West Ham United (H)

Rating- 7.5/10