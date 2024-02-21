What Arsenal Legend Really Thinks About Mikel Arteta

Alan Smith Shares Opinion on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s Bright Future

In the world of football, the journey of a manager is often as scrutinized as the performances of the players on the pitch. Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal has been a testament to patience and belief in a philosophy. We recently spoke with former Arsenal forward Alan Smith about Arteta’s progression and the bright future ahead at the Emirates.

Arteta’s Rising Star

Arteta’s journey has been nothing short of impressive. The consensus around his work, as Smith notes, is one of admiration, especially considering the turbulent waters he navigated early in his managerial career.

“He has done really well, the great thing is the club stuck by him. Some clubs may have got rid but Arsenal made the right choice in sticking with him,” Smith remarks, underlining the importance of stability and faith from the club’s hierarchy. This stability has not only bolstered Arteta’s position but also enhanced his reputation as one of the foremost coaches in the game today.

Smith agrees with this point of view, stating: “His ability on the training ground stands out the most and Declan Rice has already commented on how much he has learnt from him already. Arteta is definitely still learning, but he’s still one of the best coaches out there at the moment.”

Bright Future Ahead

Smith currently sits 7th in Arsenal’s all-time top scorers list, with 105 goals for the Gunners. Some of Arsenal’s current forwards have been putting up solid numbers themselves, with Bukayo Saka on 50 goals, Gabriel Martinelli on 40 and Eddie Nketiah on 38. Their potential trajectory, according to Smith, hinges significantly on their tenure at the club.

With Saka and Martinelli’s current goal tallies, there’s a buzzing excitement about their future and the heights they might reach. “It depends on how long they stay at the club, if they can get past the century mark it would be brilliant. Nketiah, I’m not so sure, it depends on how long he stays at the club.”

Smith continued, “Hopefully Saka and Martinelli can hit that century mark, because it means we would’ve been very successful.” This highlights the importance of Arsenal’s two wide-men, and the direct impact they have on Arsenal’s success.

Nurturing Talent and Ambition

The advice for Arsenal’s young guns from someone as experienced as Smith is straightforward yet profound: hard work is non-negotiable. “Yeah, they are still a very young side but after a few good seasons, they have experience now. I’m sure they’ve learnt a lot, they’re developing all of the time. My advice would be to keep working all the time and work hard or you’ll be out the door,” he asserts. This ethos of continuous improvement and professionalism is what sets apart the good from the great.

Looking Ahead

The times ahead at the Emirates are indeed exciting. With a blend of experienced oversight from Arteta and the raw talent of its young squad, Arsenal is on a path that could lead to significant successes. The key to unlocking this potential lies in maintaining the delicate balance between nurturing talent and instilling a relentless work ethic.

In closing, the journey of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal under his guidance is a fascinating narrative of growth, resilience, and potential. As Smith points out, the foundation has been laid for a future that holds promise and excitement, not just for the fans but for anyone who appreciates the beautiful game.

Alan Smith spoke to Ben Pescod for EPL Index courtesy of New Betting Offers.