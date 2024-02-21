Matchday 25: EPL Index’s Premier League Team of the Week

EPL Index’s Team of the Week: Salah and Sterling Shine as Title Race Heats Up

Matchday 25 of the Premier League proved to be a thrilling weekend of action, as Liverpool extended their lead over Manchester City, whilst Aston Villa and Manchester United took huge steps towards European football. Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial three points to ramp up the pressure on West Ham’s David Moyes, whilst Burnley and Sheffield United were both thrashed in their own backyards.

The weekend’s results set up a thrilling end to the Premier League season, but there was a crop of standout performers that deserve credit for their brilliance over the past weekend. Below is our EPL Index Premier League Team of the Week…

GK- Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Forest’s new signing put in a solid performance in their crucial 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday. Nuno Espirito Santo had been on the lookout for a new keeper since his arrival and Sels looks to be an acute piece of business from Forest.

RB- Nelson Semedo (Wolves)

Semedo has certainly had his fair share of critics since he arrived from Barcelona a couple of years ago, but his performance on Saturday was largely impressive. The full-back was prominent in Wolves’ offensive play, whilst also providing defensive cover to keep the likes of Heung-Min Son quiet.

CB- Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Brighton’s defence has received a lot of criticism so far this season, largely due to the lack of clean sheets. Dunk stepped up to the plate in Brighton’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday. The defender even managed to grab himself an assist for Brighton’s opener, which got the ball moving for the Seagulls.

CB- Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

The Blues seem to be turning a corner at the moment, as they prepare for their Carabao Cup Final clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Disasi played a crucial part in Chelsea securing a hugely impressive away point at Manchester City on Saturday. The youngster managed to keep Erling Haaland quiet for the majority of the game, which not many Premier League defenders can say.

LB- Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest)

Again, the left-back has had a lot of criticism since he arrived in the Premier League for Arsenal. However, the youngster was massively impressive in Forest’s victory over West Ham, keeping the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Kudus quiet.

CDM- Rodri (Manchester City)

The Spaniard has saved City’s blushes on numerous occasions over recent years and he did it again on Saturday. His late equaliser rescued a crucial point in City’s title pursuit, to keep the Citizens within touching distance of Arsenal and Liverpool.

CM- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

After a relatively slow start at Anfield, the midfielder has become a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side. Alongside Wataru Endo, he put in a combative performance as well as grabbing a crucial goal in the second half to push the Reds towards another three points.

CM- Joao Gomes (Wolves)

The second Wolves player to make our Team of the Week is Joao Gomes, who scored both goals in their shock 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Whilst being named in the Team of the Week, Gomes would be a candidate for Player of the Week, too.

LW- Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

The former Man City man came back to haunt his former side, with a goal that left the Citizens on edge. Sterling cut past his former teammate Kyle Walker, before slamming the ball past Ederson into the far post. He’s had his fair share of critics this season, but his performance on Saturday rolled back the years.

ST- Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Perhaps the most difficult choice in this team was the striker. However, it’s Ollie Watkins who sneaks into the team this week. His clinical brace in Villa’s 2-1 win at Fulham put any sort of doubt over their recent form to shame. Honourable mentions to the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Dominic Solanke, but the importance of this win for Villa cannot be understated.

RW- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian King was back with a bang as he replaced the injured Diogo Jota in Liverpool’s 4-1 away win at Brentford. Salah notched an assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s eventual winner, before putting himself on the scoresheet to send the Reds on their way to three points.