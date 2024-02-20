Southgate Considers Young England Trio For Brazil and Belgium Matches

England’s Midfield Conundrum: Southgate’s Hunt for Fresh Talent

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated friendlies against Brazil and Belgium next month, England’s manager Gareth Southgate finds himself in a bit of a quandary, especially in the midfield department. This situation has been highlighted by The Daily Mail, noting Southgate’s keen interest in three uncapped players as he looks to bolster his squad.

Southgate’s New Targets

Among the potential new faces are Manchester United’s promising teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Everton’s James Garner, and Fulham’s Harrison Reed. These players are under Southgate’s microscope due to Kalvin Phillips’ challenging start at West Ham, which has raised eyebrows about his current form and reliability for the national team. Despite Phillips’ rocky start, including a notable error on his debut and a subsequent red card against Nottingham Forest, Southgate’s loyalty has yet been unwavering.

James Ward-Prowse, despite being out of the England setup for almost two years, remains an option for Southgate. His experience and set-piece expertise could provide the squad with a different dimension, especially in tight games.

Midfield Woes and Opportunities

England’s midfield setup has been a topic of discussion, with Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Kalvin Phillips being the primary options in recent times. However, with Phillips’ form in question and Alexander-Arnold’s injury concerns, Southgate is rightfully exploring other avenues. Jordan Henderson, amidst controversy and criticism from fans, continues to be a figure of experience and leadership within the squad. His recent move to Ajax seems to have given him a new lease of life, potentially boosting his chances of retaining his place in the team.

The Young Guns

The inclusion of young talents like Mainoo, Garner, and Reed could signal Southgate’s intent to rejuvenate the squad with fresh legs and ideas. Mainoo, in particular, is seen as a bright prospect for the future, though he is likely to be involved with the under-21 side for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers. Garner and Reed, on the other hand, offer different qualities in midfield and could be considered as viable options given the current circumstances.

Goalkeeping Dilemma

Aside from midfield, Southgate faces challenges in the goalkeeping department, with back-up options to Jordan Pickford not getting regular game time at their clubs. The situation has led to considerations of a shock recall for Rangers’ goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been out of the England frame for five years.

As England prepare for its last fixtures before the European Championship squad announcement, Southgate’s selection dilemma underscores the need for depth and versatility within the squad. The potential inclusion of uncapped players reflects a strategic approach to addressing current weaknesses and preparing for future challenges. It’s a testament to the depth of talent in English football and Southgate’s willingness to adapt and explore new possibilities.