Rasmus Hojlund – Analysing his Improved 2024 Form

Manchester United’s 2024 Form Surge

The Red Devils’ Undefeated Streak

Manchester United have been on a good run of form in 2024. The Red Devils have yet to lose a game in the new year and they are quietly emerging as a challenger for the top four. The inconsistent form of Aston Villa and Tottenham has opened the door. Although Manchester United are far from the levels of the top three, they have the ability to break into the top four based on current form.

Rasmus Hojlund: The Rising Star

One of the bright sparks of their recent run has been Rasmus Hojlund. The striker was signed from Atalanta in the summer and there were some concerns about his form in his first few months in England. However, he is only 21 and he has needed time to adapt to English football. The inconsistency in form and selection at Old Trafford hasn’t created the easiest environment for the forward to thrive in.

Hojlund’s Impressive Six-Match Run

In the last six matches across all competitions, Hojlund has scored in every one of them. Over that period, he has scored seven times and contributed a further two assists. The Danish international is showing that he can consistently score goals at this level and he has quickly nailed down his place in Erik ten Hag’s eleven.

2024 Premier League Performance

During 2024, Hojlund’s numbers in the Premier League have been exceptional. He has had a total expected goals (xG) of 4.11 and has scored six times. That is an overperformance, but the raw numbers show that Hojlund is earning his luck in front of goal by frequently getting in the right positions. To provide some context, the next highest xG in the United squad is Alejandro Garnacho with 1.83. Hojlund has more than double that and these numbers clearly show that the striker is now getting the lionshare of the chances.

Comparison with Teammates

The former Atalanta striker is averaging two shots per ninety minutes, which is fewer than Garnacho (3.4), Bruno Fernandes (2.8) and Marcus Rashford (2.33). However, Hojlund is getting higher quality chances, as he is averaging 0.82 xG per ninety minutes. This dwarves that of his fellow attackers. Garnacho (0.37), Fernandes (0.28) and Rashford (0.21) aren’t offering the same threat.

Hojlund’s Growing Confidence

The most noticeable change to Hojlund’s game has been confidence. Throughout the entire league season, he has averaged 0.47 xG per per ninety minutes, which is the highest of any Manchester United player. Prior to the new year, he had scored just once from 3.69 xG. That is a big underperformance that speaks of a player lacking belief. He no longer has that issue and the manner of his finishing shows.

The Future of Hojlund in the Premier League

His improvised chest finish against Luton for his second displayed incredible awareness and it was a finish of a confident striker. Hojlund is now looking to be at the end of every United attack and doesn’t seem afraid to miss chances. It is a cliché, but sometimes it takes one to go in for a striker to find form.

The recent run of goal-scoring may be unsustainable, but Hojlund now looks a lot more comfortable in the Premier League. He currently has seven Premier League goals to his name. Firstly, he will be looking to reach ten as quickly as possible. In his current vein of form, you wouldn’t back against him doing that sooner rather than later.

Stats taken from Understat