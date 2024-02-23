Arsenal vs Newcastle United | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Premier League Showdown

Match Preview: Arsenal’s Chance to Bridge the Gap

Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on Liverpool this weekend, as they welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium. It has proven to be a difficult fixture for them in the last couple of seasons, but the form lines of the two teams suggests this should be an easier task for the Gunners. The earlier meeting of the two teams saw a controversial VAR decision turn the game in the Magpies’ favour. The home side will be looking for revenge on Saturday.

Arsenal’s Mixed Fortunes: Momentum at Stake

It has been a mixed week for Arsenal. Last weekend, their convincing win sent out a statement. Many believed that the Gunners were finding their stride and emerging as a huge threat in the title race. However, an under par performance in the Champions League has stunted that momentum. They rarely threatened in Porto and were made to pay in the closing moments of the game. Arteta will not want the defeat to change the momentum at the club. It is crucial that they bounce back with a convincing victory this weekend.

Newcastle’s Inconsistent Season: A Tough Fixture Ahead

Newcastle United have had a very strange season. Despite avoiding defeat in the last six matches across all competitions, there is a feeling that the side are playing poorly. They have conceded eight times in their last three matches and a lack of control is evident in their performances. It is still possible that they can finish the season strongly, but they need to show more consistency, especially in their defensive structure. This match may have come at a bad time for the visitors.

Arsenal and Newcastle: Stats in Focus

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the Premier League. They have only conceded 22 times.

Interestingly, Newcastle have the fourth best attack in the league. They have scored 53 goals in the Premier League.

Key Men

Saka

The key player for Arsenal will be Bukayo Saka. This is regularly the case, but it is certainly true this weekend. Newcastle have been having a lot of problems down their left side, with goals frequently coming down that side of the pitch. Dan Burn has been struggling to deal with quick wingers and opposition teams have been targeting that weakness. Although the Geordie defender is still an asset in the air and as a leader, he is currently having a torrid time in open play. Arteta will have noticed that and in Saka, they have one of the best attackers in the Premier League. If Anthony Elanga and Antoine Semenyo can cause Newcastle big problems, then Saka certainly will be able to. The England international has six goals in his last four Premier League matches. It would be a surprise if he didn’t continue that good run this weekend.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle are still missing a lot of key players. There should be some respite this weekend, but they will be far from their strongest eleven. Bruno Guimaraes will be in the team and he is the star at the moment. He has the ability to carry the team with him and earn the club some key results. Unfortunately, his play has been hampered by his disciplinary record, as the Brazilian is one yellow card away from a suspension. That has limited him in recent weeks, but it is likely that the shackles will be taken off for this game. Eddie Howe has used him in a more offensive role lately and the team have benefitted from that. In their last away game, he scored twice and he was the match winner on that day. Arsenal will be favourites, but Bruno Guimaraes is capable of turning any match in his team’s favour.

Team News: Key Returns and Absences

Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey could both be involved on Saturday. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain out.

Alexander Isak and Joe Willock are expected to be involved in the squad. Fabian Schar will be fit to play after getting a wrist injury last week. Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope and Matt Targett are all closer to returns. The rest remain long term absentees.

Match Verdict: Predicting the Outcome

Newcastle delivered a very good away performance against Aston Villa a few weeks ago. They will need something similar to that on Saturday if they are to get something from the game. It is difficult to see them shutting Arsenal out, due to the chaotic nature of their defensive structure without Pope. The home fans will be confident that they can bounce back this weekend.

Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United