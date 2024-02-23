Glasner Era Begins: A New Dawn for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s New Era: Oliver Glasner’s Offensive Strategy

Oliver Glasner’s Philosophy: Goals First

Oliver Glasner, the newly appointed manager of Crystal Palace, has embarked on his journey with the club, instilling an enthusiastic philosophy centred around the joy of scoring goals. This approach marks a clear departure from the pragmatic strategy adopted by his predecessor, Roy Hodgson. Glasner, who has an impressive track record including a Europa League victory with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, steps into his role with a fresh tactical mindset.

Glasner’s first address to the fans encapsulated his simple yet profound ethos: “The philosophy is easy; it is scoring goals.” He emphasised the innate desire for goal-scoring that every player harbors from a young age, a sentiment that resonates deeply within the football community.

Reviving the Palace Spirit

Glasner’s approach is not just about attacking football but also about rejuvenating the team’s spirit. “The fans want to see us fighting and playing together to score a goal,” he commented, underlining the importance of teamwork and collective effort. This tactical shift is not merely a strategy but a philosophy deeply rooted in the joy of football, promising a more engaging and dynamic style of play at Selhurst Park.

Balancing Attack and Defence

While the primary focus is on goal-scoring, Glasner also acknowledges the significance of a well-rounded game plan. He spoke about considering defensive strategies, whether it involves a high press or a low block, but maintained that the core of his philosophy lies in scoring goals. This balanced approach indicates Glasner’s understanding of the game’s intricacies and his adaptability as a coach.

A Confident Outlook for the Season

In his forward-looking statements, Glasner expressed confidence in the team’s potential for improvement and success. “It’s not a sprint or a marathon but maybe [a 5k] or something like that,” he analogised, reflecting on the journey ahead. His optimism is not just for the team’s performance but also for the individual development of each player.

Tribute to Roy Hodgson and Team Changes

Glasner respectfully addressed Roy Hodgson’s departure due to health concerns, wishing him well. He acknowledged the accelerated timeline of his appointment, which came sooner than anticipated. The new manager also announced changes in the coaching staff, with Michael Angerschmid, Ronald Brunmayr, Emanuel Pogatetz, and Michael Berktold joining the team, reflecting a fresh start for Crystal Palace.

Challenge Ahead: The Burnley Game

As Glasner prepares for his first match against Burnley, he is aware of the challenges, including key player injuries. However, his confidence in the team’s character and resilience shines through, indicating a hopeful outlook for the upcoming games.

Conclusion

Oliver Glasner’s arrival at Crystal Palace signals a new chapter in the club’s history, marked by an offensive tactical philosophy and a rejuvenated team spirit. Fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead, as Glasner’s approach promises a blend of attacking football and strategic gameplay.