Newcastle Duo’s Comeback Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Newcastle’s Boost Ahead of Arsenal Clash: Isak and Willock’s Return

Positive Injury Updates from Eddie Howe

In a significant boost for Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has shared uplifting news on the injury front as the team prepares for their forthcoming encounter with Arsenal in north London. This weekend’s match is crucial for both teams, with Arsenal aiming to narrow the gap with Premier League frontrunners Liverpool, and Newcastle vying for a spot in European football.

Isak and Willock’s Anticipated Return

The spotlight shines brightly on Alexander Isak, who might make a comeback to the squad after being sidelined due to a groin injury since late January. Similarly, Joe Willock is on the verge of returning after a three-month hiatus caused by an Achilles tendon injury. Additionally, Fabian Schar has received the green light after a wrist injury sustained in the recent draw against Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe expressed his enthusiasm about the players’ return to training, highlighting the significance of both Isak and Willock to the team. “It’s been a long time for Joe, he’s a huge player for us. It’s been great to see him back in the group, he’s a very popular member of the squad. Really pleased for him,” Howe remarked. He further added, “Alex, another important player and he’s trained really well. We’ve got one more training session today – we won’t take any risk – but we’re pleased with their progress.”

Willock’s Journey and Howe’s Praise

Willock’s journey at St. James’ Park has been notable, especially after making his move from Arsenal permanent in the summer following a successful loan spell. Despite limited appearances this season due to injuries, Howe lauded Willock’s positive attitude during his recovery. “You go through lots of emotions with the players,” Howe shared. “He’s been battling so hard to come back and he’s had setbacks along the way. He just wants to play and be able to express himself. He’s had a limitation placed on him because of his body.”

The return of these key players could significantly impact Newcastle’s performance against Arsenal and their quest for European qualification. With the team’s morale boosted by the positive injury updates, fans are eagerly anticipating the contributions of Isak and Willock in the upcoming games.