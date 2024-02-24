Player Ratings: Iwobi’s Heroics Stun Man United

Premier League Shocker: Fulham Triumphs Over Man United in Dramatic Fashion

In an enthralling display of footballing prowess, Fulham emerged victorious against Manchester United, clinching a stunning 2-1 win at the Theatre of Dreams. The clash, a testament to the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, saw Fulham outmanoeuvre their hosts in a late-game spectacle that left fans and pundits alike in awe.

Fulham’s Tactical Mastery and United’s Missed Opportunities

Old Trafford bore witness to a game of two halves, with both teams failing to capitalise on their opportunities in the opening act. Despite a spirited start from Man United, it was Fulham who drew first blood through Calvin Bassey’s second-half opener. The Red Devils, however, refused to go down without a fight, with Harry Maguire levelling the score in the dying minutes. But the real drama unfolded in stoppage time, as Alex Iwobi’s masterstroke sealed a memorable win for the visitors.

Breaking Down the Key Moments

Man United, eyeing their fifth consecutive league win, faced an assertive Fulham side, who dominated the early exchanges. Iwobi’s early attempts set the tone, with Fulham persistently knocking at United’s door. The Red Devils’ resilience was tested repeatedly, culminating in Garnacho’s close call, a moment that could have altered the game’s trajectory.

As the second half unfurled, Fulham’s persistence paid dividends. Bassey’s goal post-corner chaos was a testament to their set-piece proficiency. United, jolted into action, upped the ante, but Fulham’s resilience under pressure was commendable, culminating in Iwobi’s awe-inspiring winner.

Man United Player Ratings: A Mixed Bag of Performances

GK: Andre Onana – 7/10

RB: Diogo Dalot – 5/10

CB: Raphael Varane 5/10

CB: Harry Maguire – 6/10

LB: Victor Lindelof – 4/10

CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 5/10

CM: Casemiro – 4/10

RM: Omari Forson – 5.5/10

AM: Bruno Fernandes – 6/10

LM: Alejandro Garnacho – 6/10

ST: Marcus Rashford – 4/10

Substitutes: McTominay (6/10), Eriksen (5/10), Diallo (5/10), Antony (N/A).

Manager: Erik ten Hag – 4/10: A day to forget, with his tactics and team selection falling short against a determined Fulham.

Fulham Player Ratings: Standout Performances Across the Board

GK: Bernd Leno – 5/10

RB: Timothy Castagne – 7/10

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo – 7/10

CB: Calvin Bassey – 7/10

LB: Antonee Robinson – 6/10

CM: Sasa Lukic – 7/10

CM: Harrison Reed – 6.5/10

RM: Harry Wilson – 7/10

AM: Andreas Pereira – 7/10

LM: Alex Iwobi – 8.5/10

ST: Rodrigo Muniz – 7.5/10

Substitutes

Tom Cairney (68′ for Pereira) – 7/10Adama Traore (77′ for Reed) – 7/10

Issa Diop (81′ for Wilson) – 6/10

Manager: Marco Silva – 8.5/10