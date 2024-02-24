Player Ratings: Gunners Shine, Magpies Crumble

Premier League Clash: Arsenal Outclasses Newcastle in a 4-1 Victory

In a captivating display of football, Arsenal reasserted their Premier League title ambitions with a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. This result not only keeps the Gunners in the title race but also serves as a strong response to their recent European setback.

Arsenal’s Offensive Firepower

From the outset, Arsenal’s intent was clear. They aggressively pressed high, pinning Newcastle back and creating early chances. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice tested Loris Karius, deputising for the ill Martin Dubravka, but it was an own goal from Sven Botman that opened the scoring for the hosts. The momentum stayed with Arsenal as Kai Havertz, showing his class, doubled their lead.

The Gunners’ dominance continued after the break. Havertz’s brilliance was on full display again, playing a pivotal role in Arsenal’s third goal, which Saka neatly tucked away. Jakub Kiwior then added his name to the scoresheet, heading in from a corner.

Newcastle’s Struggles

Newcastle, on the other hand, found themselves overwhelmed. Their first half was particularly dire, failing to register a single shot – a first since 2014. Despite showing glimpses of promise in the second half, with Joe Willock scoring a consolation goal, it was largely a night to forget for Eddie Howe’s side.

Spotlight on Jorginho

Jorginho shone brightly, orchestrating play from the midfield and playing a key role in Arsenal’s second goal. His performance was a testament to his importance in the team’s setup.

Player Ratings – Arsenal and Newcastle

Arsenal

GK: David Raya – 6/10

RB: Ben White – 6/10

CB: William Saliba – 7.5/10

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes – 8.5/10

LB: Jakub Kiwior – 8.5/10

CM: Declan Rice – 8.5/10

CM: Jorginho – 9/10

RM: Bukayo Saka – 9/10

AM: Martin Odegaard – 7.5/10

LM: Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10

CF: Kai Havertz – 9/10

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard – 7.5/10

Emile Smith Rowe – 6.5/10

Reiss Nelson – 6/10

Eddie Nketiah – 6/10

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 9/10

Newcastle United

GK: Loris Karius – 6.5/10

RB: Kieran Trippier – 3/10

CB: Fabian Schar – 3/10

CB: Sven Botman – 2/10

LB: Tino Livramento – 3/10

CM: Sean Longstaff – 3/10

CM: Bruno Guimaraes – 3.5/10

CM: Lewis Miley – 3.5/10

RW: Miguel Almiron – 3/10

CF: Alexander Isak – 4/10

LW: Anthony Gordon – 4/10

Substitutes

Jacob Murphy – 5/10

Harvey Barnes – 5/10

Joe Willock – 7/10

Dan Burn – 7/10

Jamaal Lascelles – 5/10

Manager

Eddie Howe – 2/10

Concluding Thoughts

This game was a clear demonstration of Arsenal’s resilience and their capacity to bounce back. For Newcastle, it’s back to the drawing board as they seek to rectify their away game woes. In the end, it was Jorginho’s night, as he masterfully steered Arsenal to a commanding victory.