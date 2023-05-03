Maddison Ready to Ditch Leicester for Old Trafford Glory?

Picture this: Leicester City’s very own James Maddison, a midfield maestro, finds himself in the midst of swirling rumours about a summer transfer to the hallowed grounds of Man United. The lad’s heart must be racing with the prospect!

Having already admitted to living out his childhood fantasy of playing at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, the England international has seen his name linked to the Red Devils like a moth to a flame. Recent whispers in the wind suggest he could be donning the famous red shirt, regardless of whether Leicester City manage to cling onto their Premier League status or not.

One can only imagine the salivating anticipation of United fans, eager to welcome the prodigious talent that has graced the King Power Stadium since his arrival from Norwich City in 2018. And if we’re being honest, I suspect the prospect has Maddison himself chomping at the bit.

At the ripe age of 26, Maddison’s devotion to United runs deep, having previously declared his admiration for the legendary Wayne Rooney, the very embodiment of Premier League history.

Ah, let us reminisce about the day young Maddison made his Premier League debut for Leicester, tragically losing 2-1 to United in August 2018. The midfielder recalls it as a personal zenith.

During a 2019 interview with Sky Sports, he said: “I think my Premier League debut was the one. At Old Trafford, Manchester United away, stood in the tunnel. Mourinho walks past and Pogba and co. I was just like ‘I’m here now, I’ve arrived. And now it’s time to go show everyone what I can do.'”

After the match, the starstruck Maddison mused, “I’ve just played at Old Trafford in the Premier League, something I dreamed about as a young boy.”

Maddison’s adoration for United was on display once more during his appearance in the Amazon Prime documentary, Rooney. He confessed: “He’s one of my favourites, being a United fan. One of my first memories of football is a Wayne Rooney goal in Euro 2004, when he scored two against Croatia as an 18-year-old.”

And so, the stage is set for the potential arrival of James Maddison at Old Trafford, a tantalising prospect for both player and supporters alike. Will he conquer his dreams and follow in the footsteps of his idol Rooney? Only time will tell, my friends, only time will tell.