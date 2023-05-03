Wilfried Zaha To Ditch Palace for Chelsea

In a turn of events that might leave the football world in a tizzy, it’s been rumoured that Chelsea have set their sights on Crystal Palace’s star attacker, Wilfried Zaha, hoping to bag him on a smashing free transfer.

At 30 years young, Zaha’s future is now the talk of the town as his contract with the Eagles is set to flutter away come the end of June. An array of clubs, including the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, and Marseille, are all vying for a piece of the Ivory Coast international. Word on the street is there’s even some serious interest brewing from Saudi Arabia.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, it appears Chelsea is throwing their hat in the ring for Zaha’s signature, mulling over the prospect of landing him on a free transfer this summer. It’s been said that Mauricio Pochettino had his eye on Zaha during his days at Tottenham Hotspur, and now that he’s poised to become Chelsea’s next permanent manager, he might just nab the Ivorian this summer.

Chelsea, under a bit of a squeeze to trim their squad due to their exorbitant spending in recent windows, are likely to see a number of players making their exit. Zaha, meanwhile, has been dangled a tempting £200,000-a-week deal to stay put at Palace, a sum that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

But, much like a cunning poker player, Zaha is “keeping his options open” as teams continue to show interest. Despite a few pesky injuries during the 2022-23 campaign, Zaha’s been a right gem for Palace, with 26 appearances, seven goals and three assists under his belt.

Fresh off his latest injury, Zaha returned to score in Palace’s exhilarating 4-3 win over West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend. All in all, he’s donned the Eagles’ colours a whopping 456 times in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and tallying 76 assists.

Zaha’s brief and rather unremarkable stint at Manchester United between 2013 and 2015 saw him make a measly four appearances for the Red Devils. As it stands, Palace are soaring above Chelsea in the Premier League table, sitting 11th with 40 points from their 34 matches, leaving Frank Lampard’s side trailing behind by one point and one position, having lost their last six games in all competitions.