Caicedo Transfer Battle: Liverpool Out, Chelsea & Arsenal Eager!

Liverpool, it seems, have shifted their focus in the transfer market, as recent reports suggest they are cooling their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s young midfielder Moises Caicedo. This decision could provide an opening for Arsenal and Chelsea, both of whom have been monitoring the talented Ecuadorian.

Caicedo has captured the attention of top clubs since the beginning of the current Premier League campaign. The 21-year-old has been an integral part of the Seagulls’ squad that is making a push for European football.

Having made 31 appearances for Brighton, it appears that a number of their Premier League rivals have seen enough to consider a move for Caicedo. However, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side may no longer be in contention.

Football Insider has reported that Liverpool have now turned their attention away from Caicedo, opting instead to focus on securing a deal for his Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister. The report further indicates that the Reds have been in contact with representatives of midfield targets Mason Mount and World Cup winner Mac Allister since the beginning of the year, but not with Caicedo.

Liverpool will look to keep their momentum going in their push for a Champions League spot when they host Brentford at Anfield on Saturday evening. A victory would represent their sixth consecutive win in the league.