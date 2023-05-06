€100M Muani Transfer Saga: Man Utd & Bayern in Tense Standoff

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to secure the services of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani this summer, as per RMC Sport.

The French forward has enjoyed an exceptional season with the Bundesliga side, netting 21 times and delivering 15 assists across 41 appearances in all competitions.

Such impressive form has not gone unnoticed by top European clubs, with RMC Sport suggesting that both United and Bayern are currently ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of the 24-year-old.

The French publication also indicates that United boss Erik ten Hag holds the striker in high regard and would relish the opportunity to bring him to Old Trafford in time for the next campaign.

As it stands, Frankfurt remain steadfast in their €100 million valuation of the World Cup finalist.

Muani Would Suit Ten Hag’s Style Perfectly

After his contract with Nantes expired, Muani joined Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer.

The Frenchman quickly made a name for himself in Germany, providing a slew of assists and earning the title of ‘assist king’ from the Bundesliga’s official website prior to the World Cup break.

Since then, Muani has discovered his goalscoring touch, amassing 36 goal contributions this season – 25 of which came in the league.

Ten Hag’s interest in the striker is hardly surprising. Muani is known for his mobility on the pitch, often dropping into deeper attacking roles to link up with his teammates.

His high pressing and hold-up play in the final third have also been noteworthy. This season, Muani has won an impressive 6.8 ground and aerial duels per Bundesliga match.

Muani would represent a significant upgrade on Anthony Martial for the upcoming season. United should have no trouble meeting the asking price, but may need to act swiftly with Bayern also showing interest.

The Glazers must reach a conclusive decision regarding the takeover process, as further delays could jeopardise United’s chances of signing Muani this summer.