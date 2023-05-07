Spurs Shocker: Insider Reveals Stunning Xabi Alonso Deal Details

In a dramatic turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur’s top brass, led by none other than Daniel Levy, seem poised to take the plunge and shell out the necessary pounds to liberate Xabi Alonso from his contractual obligations at Bayer Leverkusen.

The whispers in the football world have been growing louder that the former Liverpool hero is tipped to fill the managerial vacancy left by Antonio Conte’s exit back in March. The Mirror now reports that the 41-year-old Spaniard is indeed Tottenham’s prime choice, with the North London club ready to foot the bill for his release from the Bundesliga outfit.

The price for such a manoeuvre? A cool sum equivalent to a year’s wages for Alonso over in Leverkusen.

Yet, amidst the swirling speculation, the Champions League-winning midfield maestro has remained coy when it comes to discussing his prospective return to England’s top-flight football.

Recently quizzed about the possibility of taking the reins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Alonso appeared steadfast in his commitment to Die Werkself, stating, ‘I’ve been in football for many years, rumours are normal but we still have a lot to achieve.’

He continued, ‘That’s why my head is 100 per cent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 per cent here for next season.’

Having hung up his boots in 2017 after a fruitful stint at Bayern Munich, Alonso stepped into the managerial fray with Real Sociedad’s reserve team – the very same side where he first showcased his on-field prowess.

In October, he was handed the reins at a struggling Leverkusen, languishing in the relegation mire with a mere single victory from their opening eight league matches. The Spaniard has since orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, propelling the club to sixth place in the Bundesliga and within touching distance of a Europa Conference League berth, should they maintain their standing with just three games left on the calendar.

Additionally, Leverkusen find themselves vying for glory in the Europa League semi-finals, with a daunting visit to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma looming on Thursday’s horizon.