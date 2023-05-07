Brentford Eye Liverpool’s Kelleher in Keeper Shakeup

Brentford set sights on as potential David Raya successor

Brentford are said to have pinpointed Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, as the ideal candidate to replace David Raya, should he depart the club this summer.

Raya has attracted the attention of Manchester United and other Premier League clubs following a series of remarkable displays throughout the season, with a summer move increasingly likely.

If Raya were to leave, Brentford manager Thomas Frank would be in search of a new primary goalkeeper, and it seems that Kelleher is the preferred choice.

Reports suggest that the 24-year-old is eager to secure more regular first-team action in the Premier League and may consider a move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Kelleher has served as the understudy to Alisson in recent seasons, but with the Brazilian firmly established as the first-choice keeper, his chances of breaking into the starting XI appear slim.

Brentford are expected to have funds available for new signings, as they have reportedly placed a £35million price tag on Raya, which is not anticipated to deter Manchester United.

The Red Devils, who are currently in talks with David de Gea regarding a new contract, might still be in the market for another goalkeeper as Erik ten Hag aims to build a revamped squad.

Kelleher could be available for a fee between £10-£20m due to his current position within the Liverpool ranks.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a member of a Liverpool side that has claimed Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League titles in recent campaigns.

However, Kelleher’s role in these triumphs has been limited, with only three appearances across the two domestic cup competitions during the ongoing season.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has consistently opted for Alisson in high-profile matches, with the Brazilian featuring in every Premier League and Champions League fixture thus far this term.

Kelleher has experienced more playing time with the Republic of Ireland national team, making 10 appearances after progressing through the Under 21 ranks.

In addition to the Liverpool shot-stopper, Brentford could also target youthful talent in the form of former Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, who is currently impressing at Sunderland.

Clarke’s exceptional performances in the Championship have reportedly piqued the interest of Crystal Palace as well.