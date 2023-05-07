Celtic’s Triumph: Ange’s Alchemy Revives the Hoops

In the annals of the Hoops’ triumphs, there stands one figure deserving of laudation for the title victory: Celtic’s mastermind, Ange Postecoglou. The gaffer took the helm of a club riven by the bitterness of the ill-fated ten-in-a-row season and, through his alchemy, transmuted not only the team into champions but also the supporters’ rapport with the Celtic board.

Yet, those tribulations appear as distant memories. Under Ange’s guidance, two league championships and a pair of league cups have been secured, with his squad on the precipice of a staggering eighth domestic treble. Overwhelmed by emotion, the Celtic manager’s interview with Sky Sports reveals the depth of his sentiment.

🗣️ “The whole club really embraced me from day one” An emotional Ange Postecoglou discusses the hard-work and sacrifice football management requires after securing back-to-back league titles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fsICk24utQ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 7, 2023

In a display of humility, Ange Postecoglou paid homage to his team and insisted that his role was not the most arduous aspect of delivering success to the club.

Ange reflected, “It’s a daily endeavour. And, as I said, we won it last year, and there’s always a peril that perhaps the lads might grow complacent or lose focus. The moment we reconvened for preseason, I was determined to forge a stronger, superior side this year.

“And they’ve done it day in, day out. They’ve been unyielding in their approach, and it’s a testament to the staff and players.

“I’ve had the relatively simpler task of observing these lads maintain an extraordinary standard of football and display unwavering commitment to this football club.”

A quintessentially modest response from the Australian, who never shies away from crediting his players. Even amidst the height of celebration, he steps back, allowing them to bask in the moment.

The depth of Ange’s affection for Celtic is palpable. Rarely do we glimpse the manager’s emotional side during interviews, but today we caught a rare sight of the man behind the typically cool and collected façade – a man profoundly devoted to Celtic.