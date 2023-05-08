De Gea’s Future in Peril and Greenwood Exit Looms

Manchester United’s recent poor form persisted as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Ham, with another error from David de Gea further fuelling speculation surrounding the Spanish goalkeeper’s future.

Sunday evening’s loss at the hands of West Ham dealt a significant blow to the Red Devils’ hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team now sits just one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, with an additional game in hand. However, back-to-back defeats have cast doubt on their previously strong position in the race.

The latest blunder by David de Gea, which allowed Said Benrahma’s rather tame long-range effort to slip past him, has once again placed the goalkeeper’s future under the microscope. De Gea’s contract expires this summer, and there are growing suggestions that Manchester United may opt to let him depart.

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch have both advocated for United to allow De Gea to leave when his contract concludes. However, manager Ten Hag has dismissed such claims, maintaining his desire for De Gea to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. It is worth noting that the initial offer was not accepted by the Spanish shot-stopper.

The conundrum facing United is whether they regard De Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper for next season or if they plan to bring in a new face to challenge for the starting spot.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has been handed what could be described as a transfer ‘lifeline’. The forward’s future at Manchester United appears increasingly uncertain, and a departure this summer seems likely. Juventus have expressed significant interest in signing Greenwood, but the Italian club may face competition from domestic rivals AC Milan and Roma, as well as Turkish teams. It is thought that Paul Pogba could potentially play a role in convincing his former teammate to make the move to Turin.

Greenwood remains suspended by United and will not be returning to Carrington or participating in fixtures until the club’s internal investigation is completed. However, recent developments suggest that the forward may have to seek opportunities elsewhere to continue his footballing career.