Manager Hunt Climax: Chelsea’s Future Decided This Week

As Chelsea’s turbulent season gradually comes to an end, Frank Lampard, the interim manager, finally savoured the sweet taste of victory at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth, ending a nine-match winless streak. This much-needed relief for the West London side comes as attention shifts towards the impending reconstruction under the guidance of a new permanent head coach.

The quest to find the successor to Graham Potter, who parted ways with Chelsea on the 3rd of April, is expected to reach its conclusion this week. Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, the club’s Sporting Directors, have been diligently conducting a thorough search, with the final decision and subsequent announcement to be made imminently.

Remaining at the helm for Chelsea’s final four Premier League matches, Lampard will work closely with Stewart, Winstanley, and the incoming manager to ensure a smooth transition in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino, the 51-year-old Argentine tactician, stands as the front-runner for the coveted position at Stamford Bridge. A year after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino seems poised to take the reins at Chelsea. Boasting a Ligue 1 title during his solitary full season at PSG and leading Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final in a five-year stint, Pochettino’s resume speaks for itself as he prepares to navigate the challenges that lie ahead at the North London club.