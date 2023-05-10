Ugarte Transfer: Liverpool’s Massive £52M Summer Gamble Exposed

Liverpool FC Pursue Sporting CP’s Manuel Ugarte

A Bid for the Midfield Maestro

Liverpool FC are said to be preparing their first bid for Sporting CP’s rising star, Manuel Ugarte, as the Merseyside club look to revamp their midfield options for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old Uruguayan has attracted significant interest in recent weeks, with reports from Record suggesting Liverpool are keen to trigger the player’s £52.2 million release clause.

Negotiations Underway

Portuguese media outlets have claimed that Liverpool officials will meet with their Sporting CP counterparts this week to submit a formal offer for Ugarte. This comes after Liverpool scouts were spotted at Sporting’s encounter with Famalicao last month, further fuelling rumours that the midfielder is a top target for the Anfield outfit.

A Profitable Asset for Sporting CP

Ugarte’s potential sale could significantly benefit Sporting CP’s finances, and it seems Liverpool are in a prime position to capitalise on the situation. Operating primarily as a defensive midfielder in the Primeira Liga, Ugarte could provide much-needed reinforcement in that position, especially given Fabinho’s recent dip in form and Stefan Bajcetic’s long-term injury.

Alternative Midfield Targets

The Reds have been linked with several other midfielders, including Nice’s Khephren Thuram, but according to the Daily Mail’s Dom King, they are “not expected” to pursue him. Other reported targets such as Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Matheus Nunes have also been mentioned, but Ugarte’s defensive qualities appear to set him apart from the rest.

A Focus on the No. 6 Role

Recent links to Moises Caicedo and Joao Palhinha suggest Liverpool FC are prioritising the No. 6 position in their transfer plans. Of all the candidates, Ugarte seems the most likely acquisition if current reports are accurate.

Transitioning to a New Midfield Era

While no agreements have been finalised, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp is planning a significant midfield overhaul this summer. Manuel Ugarte, who has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, could play a crucial role in the club’s transition. His current contract with Sporting CP is set to expire in 2026.