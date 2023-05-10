Man Utd’s £100m Move for Europe’s Hottest Young Striker

Manchester United Pursuing Goncalo Ramos in Summer Rebuild

Manchester United’s Ambitious Summer Plans

Manchester United are preparing to intensify their pursuit of Benfica’s star striker Goncalo Ramos, with a potential record-breaking bid on the horizon. According to The Mirror this will be part of a significant summer overhaul, the Red Devils are targeting experienced Spurs and England forward Harry Kane, as well as other high-profile players. This comes amidst an ongoing battle for control at Old Trafford between billionaires Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Goncalo Ramos: The Rising Portuguese Star

The 21-year-old Benfica forward is considered a brilliant prospect for the future, having netted 24 goals this season. Ramos stepped up at Benfica to fill the void left by Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan’s move to Liverpool last summer. Manchester United are now ready to initiate contact to secure the services of the Portuguese striker, who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the World Cup last-16.

Breaking Transfer Records for Ramos?

A potential deal worth between £70 million and £100 million, including add-ons, is set to be discussed between Manchester United and Benfica. This transfer could surpass United’s current record of £89.3 million, paid for Paul Pogba from Juventus in August 2016. Ramos has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising forwards this season, and United’s Dutch coach, Erik ten Hag, is keen to work with the young talent.

Manchester United’s Need for Firepower

Ten Hag recognises that Manchester United are in dire need of additional firepower, with Marcus Rashford being their top scorer on 29 goals, followed by Bruno Fernandes on 11. Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane, 29, is also on United’s radar as the player enters the final year of his contract with the North London club. However, United are prepared for tough negotiations with Daniel Levy to secure Kane’s signature.

Benfica, on the other hand, have a tradition of selling their best players for substantial profits as part of their business model, making a deal for Ramos more likely.

United’s Focus on Transfers Amidst On-Field Success

Despite successive away defeats in the Premier League, Manchester United remain on track to qualify for the lucrative Champions League next season. They have already won the Carabao Cup in February and have a shot at the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley. With their sights set on bolstering their squad, the summer transfer window could be a game-changer for the Red Devils.