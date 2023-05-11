Kovacic’s Chelsea Exit: Man Utd, Man City & Bayern’s War Begins

Chelsea’s Clearout: Mateo Kovacic Set for Summer Exit

Interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to part ways with midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the upcoming summer transfer window, as his contract nears its expiration in 2024. According to The Guardian, the London club has garnered interest from football giants Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Kovacic’s Future at Stamford Bridge in Doubt

Contract Dilemma and Growing Interest

With Kovacic’s contract set to expire in 2024 and a renewal appearing increasingly unlikely, The Guardian suggests that the Croatian international is expected to leave Chelsea this summer. Several top clubs, including both Manchester sides and Bayern Munich, have expressed interest in securing the 29-year-old’s services.

Chelsea’s Roster Overhaul

Trimming the Squad and Raising Funds

As Chelsea look to downsize their overcrowded first-team roster ahead of the next season, co-owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are said to be hesitant to retain players entering the final year of their contracts. The need to raise funds further bolsters the likelihood of Kovacic becoming one of the high-profile departures from the club.

Kovacic’s Potential Suitors

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Manchester United in Pursuit

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping a close eye on Kovacic’s situation, while Manchester City are also monitoring developments, possibly as a means of replacing Ilkay Gundogan. Manchester United have emerged as another contender in the race for the midfielder, as they continue their well-documented search for a new addition in the centre of the park. The Red Devils have also been linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who finds himself in a similar contract predicament as Kovacic.

What Lies Ahead for Kovacic?

A Chance to Impress in the Remaining Season

The remainder of Chelsea’s disappointing 2022-23 campaign, which will conclude without any European football, presents an opportunity for Kovacic to showcase his talent and attract potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.