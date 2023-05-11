Breaking: Mason Mount Demands Pay Parity at Chelsea

Chelsea’s Mason Mount Seeks Contract Reflection as Pochettino Shows Interest

In an intriguing turn of events, it appears that Mauricio Pochettino has identified Mason Mount as a crucial element in his plans for Chelsea’s future. Once Pochettino’s appointment is confirmed, he intends to urge the club to reopen negotiations with the talented midfielder. Mount, on the other hand, is keen on securing a contract that aligns him with other senior members of the squad.

Reece James, Mount’s teammate at Chelsea and England, signed a six-year contract last year, boasting an impressive weekly wage of £250,000, reflecting his prominent role at Stamford Bridge. Mount, who has been crowned Chelsea’s player of the year for the past two seasons, aims to receive comparable assurances regarding his squad role and the club’s trajectory. Additionally, complications arise from discussions surrounding image rights.

The 24-year-old has expressed his desire to remain with Chelsea, and the club has emphasized their intention to retain him. However, despite the mutual desire to continue their partnership, both parties find themselves far from reaching an agreement. Notably, Liverpool has now signaled a keen interest in Mount, potentially paving the way for a summer move to Anfield.

Liverpool Frontrunners To Land Mount?

Mason Mount’s aspirations are clear: he seeks a contract that accurately reflects his standing within the team. While Arsenal and Newcastle have also expressed interest in acquiring the services of the talented English international, it is Liverpool who currently stand as the favorites to secure his signature should he depart from Chelsea at the end of the season.

Should Mount and Chelsea fail to reach a contract agreement this summer, the Blues are prepared to sell him to ensure they receive a transfer fee. They are unwilling to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer, considering his immense value.

In his pursuit of a fair deal, Mason Mount has enlisted the assistance of Neil Fewings from the esteemed ROOF agency. Fewings’ company has previously worked with Liverpool stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott, as well as Chelsea’s own Kai Havertz. This move indicates Mount’s seriousness in securing a contract that mirrors his status within the footballing world.

The Mason Mount contract saga continues to gather momentum, with Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea adding an intriguing twist to the story. Mount’s desire for a contract reflecting his worth, combined with Liverpool’s strong interest, suggests that a summer transfer could be on the horizon. As negotiations progress, fans eagerly await updates on the future of this exceptional young talent.