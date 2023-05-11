Transfer Bombshell: Arsenal Eyeing Man City Defender Cancelo

Arsenal Eyeing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo

Out-of-Favour Defender Linked with Arsenal Move

According to a recent report by 90min, Arsenal have emerged as potential suitors for out-of-favour Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese full-back, who was sent on loan to Bayern Munich in January, appears likely to leave City this summer after growing frustrated with limited playing time.

Cancelo’s Struggles at City

Cancelo had been a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola, but the emergence of Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake’s form at left-back provided stern competition that he seemed unwilling to embrace. Manchester City supporters booed the defender when he returned to the Etihad with Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarter-final clash in April, indicating his probable departure this summer.

Although Bayern have an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently, they believe the €70 million clause is too expensive. Barcelona and Thomas Tuchel’s side have also expressed interest in making his loan move permanent.

Arteta Reunion on the Cards?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who worked with Cancelo during his time as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, reportedly believes the versatile full-back would fit seamlessly into his system, much like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have done.

Arsenal Youth Product Heading the Other Way?

In other news, Football Insider reports that Arsenal youth product Ethan Nwaneri could potentially head to Manchester City. The Sky Blues are said to be ‘increasingly confident’ of landing the 16-year-old, who has not yet signed professional terms with the North London side and cannot do so until he turns 17.

Chelsea are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the teenager’s situation. Arteta made Nwaneri the club’s youngest-ever player earlier this season at 15 years and 181 days old, but he has not featured for the first team since.

Nwaneri, a versatile youngster who can play across attacking midfield, on either flank, or up front, has registered six goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s and Under-21s combined. He has also represented England at the under-17 level.