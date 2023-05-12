Man Utd’s Goalie Shakeup: De Gea Out, Pickford In?

The Grand Man Utd Goalkeeper Carousel: David De Gea and Jordan Pickford

“In the world of football, there are few things as nerve-wracking as a contract stand-off.”

In the heart of this storm, we find Manchester United’s boss, Erik ten Hag, juggling his Spanish juggernaut, David De Gea, and the possibility of enticing England’s number one, Jordan Pickford, to Old Trafford.

The De Gea Dilemma

As the De Gea saga unfolds, tensions mount at Old Trafford. The Spanish goalkeeper’s standoff with his contract has sent ripples through the Red Devils’ camp, courtesy of a whopping £375,000-a-week wage bill. De Gea, poised to become a free agent next month, faces a significant pay cut if he harbours any hopes of extending his stay at United.

His recent blunder in the 1-0 defeat at West Ham only fuels the scrutiny surrounding the 32-year-old’s future, according to the Daily Star. But, while the higher-ups are keen on keeping De Gea, Ten Hag is already sizing up his options for the next season.

Jordan Pickford: The Ace up Ten Hag’s Sleeve?

Understood to have caught the Dutchman’s eye is Everton’s Jordan Pickford. Despite committing his future to Everton until 2027, the Merseysiders’ current relegation battle could push the 29-year-old England ace into a move. With Everton hovering just two points above the drop zone and three games remaining, a Championship-bound Pickford might have to bid farewell.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Pickford. With 52 England caps and Southgate’s first choice since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he’s a hot prospect. Should Everton survive, Ten Hag knows he can dangle the carrot of increased wages and the prospect of competing for trophies at United.

The Verbruggen Wild Card

On Ten Hag’s wanted list also lurks Bart Verbruggen, the rising Holland and Anderlecht keeper. Balancing out his options, Ten Hag is not shy to broaden his horizons and keep the United squad fighting fit for the title chase.

In this thrilling spectacle, Manchester United’s goalkeeper line-up hangs in the balance. Will David De Gea cave to a wage reduction, or will Jordan Pickford take his place beneath the illustrious Old Trafford beams? Only time will tell.